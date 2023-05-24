Two boys lacrosse teams clinched Class 5 state championship tournament bids Tuesday night. But that wasn’t on the minds of either Midlothian or Douglas Freeman.

The top-seeded Trojans believed, back in March, that they had the pieces to win the Class 5, Region C title. They reasserted that belief with a 16-14 win on May 3 over their biggest obstacle, Douglas Freeman.

The second-seeded Mavericks now seek a region crown, and a little revenge, too. The stage is set for an epic title game Thursday night.

Both teams fell behind early in their Region 5C semifinal, and both used offensive explosions and shutdown defense in the second half, as Midlothian eliminated Mills Godwin 12-8 while Douglas Freeman bested rival Deep Run 11-5.

“We were fortunate enough to beat Freeman during the season,” noted Midlothian coach Greg Barnard. “We’re motivated. Before we even think about states, we’ve got to capture the region.”

The Trojans watched as Mills Godwin took an early 3-1 lead nine and a half minutes into their contest, led by two goals from Patrick Barbier. Midlothian would tie the Eagles twice in the second period before Tucker Washburn’s goal with 2:41 left until halftime gave Mills Godwin the 5-4 lead it took to intermission.

The Eagles scored 81 seconds into the third period, then watched their offense grow cold over a thirteen-minute stretch where slight adjustments made all the difference for the Trojans. Five different Midlothian players scored during a run that turned a 6-4 deficit into a 9-6 lead with 11 minutes remaining.

Mills Godwin drew within two twice in the fourth, but both times the Trojans had an answer. Junior Landon Locke led Midlothian with three goals, while Wesley Hazzard had two goals and three assists. Four of Hayden Regan’s five saves came in the second half.

Barbier and Phillip Seidenberg each scored twice, while the Eagles were led by Tim Hedrick’s two goal, three assist performance. Luke Seaman had eight saves, six in the first half.

In the nightcap, Deep Run jumped on Douglas Freeman early, scoring the only two goals of the first quarter, then upping its lead to 3-0 with 8:01 left in the second.

Mavericks coach John Neal noted his team’s early play was, in part, due to the fact that they hadn’t had an actual game in 12 days. So, when Deep Run went two men down just after scoring that third goal, Douglas Freeman went to work.

Three of the Mavericks’ first four tallies came on the man advantage, Zack Stewart in the second quarter to help draw his team to within 3-2 at halftime, then Jim Appich and Stewart each scoring while a Wildcat knelt on the sideline to give the lead to the Mavericks for good at 4-3 with 8:09 left in the third.

Those goals, combined with tighter Maverick defense, and some crucial Wildcat mistakes, turned the second half into a surprisingly easy win, as Douglas Freeman outscored its rival 9-2 in the second half.

“You can’t say enough of how we played tonight,” Neal said. “The stick work, timing of everything did take a little while. Our wing play is a lot better than it has been.”

Wit Rader led Douglas Freeman with four goals, while Appich, Stewart and Charlie Bernhardt each tallied two. Jack McNally scored twice for Deep Run.

In Thursday’s final, there’s more than a region title, a trophy, and some revenge at stake. The Class 5, Region C champion earns a bye to the Class 5 state semifinals. The loser travels to play a state quarterfinal round late next week.

So the stakes will be high when opening faceoff happens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Glen Allen High.