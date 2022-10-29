Midlothian gets to eight wins for the first time since 1986

The Midlothian High football team won a playoff game for the first time last season, part of an incremental trend of achieving new standards the past few years.

The Trojans have another step in mind this year.

“Thanksgiving practice,” Midlothian coach Matt Hutchings said.

That would put the Trojans in the Region 5C championship game. They continued to make headway on that goal on Friday night, using Ashby Berry’s 146 yards rushing and three touchdowns, plus four interceptions from the defense, to beat homestanding Powhatan 23-6.

No. 7 Midlothian accomplished a few more things in the process: It improved to 8-1, the first time the program has had eight wins since 1986, and it broke a Powhatan hex.

With records through 1956, Midlothian has never won more than nine games (1965, 1975). Of its four playoff appearances, three have come since 2017. The Trojans lost in the first round in 2017 and ’18, then got over the hump last year by beating Mills Godwin 42-13. They fell to Hermitage 24-14 in the region semifinals.

“[Getting to the championship game has] been the goal,” said Hutchings, whose team went into the weekend second in the region ratings behind Highland Springs. “It’s been a process of teaching how to win. … There’s been so many guys [20 seniors] who have learned how to do this over a period of four years. It’s been amazing.”

Hutchings said Powhatan has “had our number in really weird ways.” The Indians beat the Trojans 14-7 in 2018; 2-0 in 2019; 20-13 in the delayed COVID season in 2021; and ruined a 5-0 start by Midlothian last season with a 42-7 victory.

“We talked about [last year] a little bit,” Berry said. “They came in on our senior night, and we all know how that went. Coming in on their senior night, we kind of wanted to get them back and do the same thing.”

What Berry does for the Trojans is multifaceted. As a linebacker, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior had several tackles and a sack Friday. As a running back, he got chunks of yardage after following blockers until spotting an open area.

Shifty in the open field, he had carries Friday of 11, 34, 10, 12 and 21 yards. The 21-yard run came on second-and-20 from the Midlothian 4. He averaged 8.1 yards on 18 carries.

His ability to find holes, he said, comes partly from being a fullback in youth league and learning to run hard on dive plays up the middle. Hutchings said Ashby’s athleticism as a state champion wrestler also helps.

“He knows how to use his body really well,” Hutchings said. “And he’s put on 15 pounds since last year, so he’s got that thickness to break tackles. If he can get 7 yards a carry, we’re making money.”

The Trojans have made bank off their defense this season. They have allowed more than 7 points once, that coming in a 31-30 double-overtime loss to Manchester.

Powhatan (6-3) hit some big pass plays and kept the ball away from Midlothian at times, but it wasn’t able to sustain drives. Quarterback Dylan Trevillian threw for 208 yards (17 of 33).

He was picked off by Zachary Wirt, Makhi Jackson, Conor Harrington and Ethan Shelor. Wirt’s interception, on the first possession of the game, gave the Trojans the ball at the Indians 37 and led to Berry’s 1-yard TD run.

Trevillian’s 50-yard TD strike to freshman Ben Whitver (four catches, 113 yards) cut Midlothian’s lead to 13-6 1:39 before halftime. The Trojans responded by executing an NFL-style 2-minute drill, using short passes, runs and timeouts to travel 47 yards and get Avery Heleniak’s 35-yard field goal as time expired.

“We work on that a lot in practice for that exact reason,” Berry said. “Scoring that field goal at the end of the half and then coming out [on the first drive] after halftime and putting a touchdown on the board, that was pretty much where we felt we were a good position for the rest of the game.”

Midlothian 13 3 7 0 -- 23

Powhatan 0 6 0 0 -- 6

Mid – Berry 1 run (Lawton kick)

Mid – Berry 1 run (pass failed)

Pow – Whitver 50 pass from Trevillian (kick failed)

Mid – FG Heleniak 35

Mid – Berry 13 run (Lawton kick)