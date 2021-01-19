Midlothian girls’ victory over Monacan ends long streak

Midlothian’s 50-42 victory over the Monacan girls last week ended a 13-game winning streak for the Chiefs in the series dating to the 2014-15 season.

The victory elevated the Trojans (5-0) to the top spot in the T-D’s rankings ahead of Monacan (4-1).

The teams met five times in the 2014-15 season – Monacan had a 3-2 edge -- including for the region and state titles. Midlothian won the region crown 62-57. Five days later, Monacan won the Class 4 state title 65-57. That started a run of three consecutive state championships for the Chiefs.