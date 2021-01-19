 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midlothian girls’ victory over Monacan ends long streak
0 comments

Midlothian girls’ victory over Monacan ends long streak

{{featured_button_text}}
20210116_SPO_MONACANMIDLO_JM02

Midlothian’s Madison Fath (left) maneuvered past Lilly Hoy (right) of Monacan during Thursday night’s game. Fath led the Trojans with 16 points in their win.

 Joe Mahoney./Times-Dispatch/

Midlothian’s 50-42 victory over the Monacan girls last week ended a 13-game winning streak for the Chiefs in the series dating to the 2014-15 season.

The victory elevated the Trojans (5-0) to the top spot in the T-D’s rankings ahead of Monacan (4-1).

The teams met five times in the 2014-15 season – Monacan had a 3-2 edge -- including for the region and state titles. Midlothian won the region crown 62-57. Five days later, Monacan won the Class 4 state title 65-57. That started a run of three consecutive state championships for the Chiefs.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News