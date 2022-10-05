Midlothian girls volleyball overcoming injuries to stay unbeaten behind Evans, McAdams, Mazulecicz

Reigning Region 5C champion Midlothian has overcome a bevvy of injuries to key starters to move to 11-0 after Tuesday's 3-0 win over Manchester and ahead of a Thursday matchup with Powhatan.

The Trojans have only been taken to five sets by one opponent this season, traditional VISAA power St. Catherine's. Leading the charge have been senior captains Tatum Evans (outside hitter) and Reagan McAdams (middle hitter), as well as junior setter Alex Mazulecicz.

"It's been a bit of a struggle, but we've been able to keep our head above water," said Trojans 10th-year coach Sherman Chung. "It just goes to show how deep we are, we've been able to fill in when people are hurt and still keep winning."

Midlo downed region adversaries Mills Godwin on Monday in straight sets, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17. Chung knew going into the season that this year's Trojans had a chance to be one of the best teams he's had. Midlothian went 21-2 last year and lost in the state quarterfinals. With five starters back from that team, Chung said this year's group takes it one game at a time, but "it's kind of an unspoken thing that this team's goal is a state championship."

"Everybody's coming to beat you, they're going to bring their best game against you, so you can't just walk on the court and expect them to lay down, you've got to bring your best game every match," Chung said.

He hopes to have a fully healthy lineup in the coming weeks. Standout outside hitter Hannah Ball was recently cleared for action after missing time, and Chung hopes a couple more pieces will be medically cleared in the coming days.

"I can't say enough about that players that have stepped up and filled roles to keep us on the winning track," he said.

Ball missed about three weeks, and impact middle Halle Phelps has missed six about six weeks. Evans, Mazulecicz and McAdams have been the stalwarts, in addition to junior libero Brooke Eslinger, who has also missed some time, but Chung expects her back next week. Junior middle Josie Crum and freshman hitter Dylan Cline have been among the prominent contributors to step up in the absence of their teammates.

Stylistically, Chung said his Trojans emphasize ball control and have attacking threats from all over the court. In the immediate future, matchups with good Glen Allen and Cosby programs are on the horizon.

But looming large on the schedule is an Oct. 24 date with Deep Run (11-0), likely the No. 1 challenger for Midlo's region crown.

"I'm not looking ahead to the Deep Run match but I know it's there and everyone is anticipating it," Chung said.

"We've got to take it one match at a time, but if we're both undefeated by the time that match comes, it ought to be a barn burner."