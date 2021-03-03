Midlothian girls win Class 5 indoor track meet with dramatic victory in final event

Midlothian's girls indoor track and field team won the Class 5 state title Tuesday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, edging second-place Atlee by just two points and third-place Freedom by three with a dramatic victory in the meet's last event, the 4x400 relay.
The Trojans finished with 77 points. The Raiders had 75, and the Eagles 74. The 4x400 relay team of Madelyn Venable, Dasia Hardy, Caroline Bowe and Christina Mulroy secured the decisive points with a winning time of 4:08.18.
"Unbelievable," Midlothian coach Stan Morgan said of the emotions after winning the relay.
"The girls at first couldn't believe it."
Team parents weren't allowed in the building, they were all at a hotel nearby watching via livestream. When the Trojans crossed the finish line in first place in the 4x400, the parents ran out of their hotel to cheer the girls on from outside the complex.
"They were so emotionally high, I was so happy for the girls because they've all worked so hard this year," Morgan said. "Everything that we've been through, it just put the icing on the cake."
Going into the race, Morgan said his girls knew the possible outcomes. If they won the 4x400, they were state champions. But even a second-place finish wouldn't have been enough to move them above Atlee -- they needed all 10 points.
"All the girls stepped up and gave it their best," Morgan said. "It was truly a team performance."
Midlothian's calling card is its deep group of elite distance runners. Bowe, a Virginia recruit, won the 1000 (2:59.05) and 1600 (5:10.97), Morgan called her performance "incredible."
"A very tough double, there was 20 minutes between the 1600 and 1000," Morgan said.
"She (Bowe) is one of the best athletes I've coached. She's so dedicated, so determined, she looks for a challenge. ... She's meant so much to the program."
The state meet was abbreviated this year, and runners had much less time than they normally would between races. So particularly for distance runners, recovery time was hard to come by.
Kylie Bonser finished second in the 1600 at 5:15.12, and sixth in the 3200 at 11:55.21. Morgan said the points she secured were pivotal to the Trojans capturing the team title.
Katherine Krievs added a third-place finish in the 3200 at 11:19.12, and Nicole Quiram came in fourth at 11:33.19.
The Trojans' 4x800 relay team of Megan Lamberson, Chloe Martin, Millie Weinhold and Krievs earned points by finishing fifth at 10:09.61.
Venable, a senior headed to Washington and Lee, also finished second (36-9) in the triple jump. Morgan said she's been integral to the program over the years, and assumed a leadership role this year.
Hardy finished fourth in the 55-meter dash at 7.46, and Venable took seventh in the hurdles (9.04). Emily DeWitt placed sixth in the pole vault (8-0).
For a senior class that's proved foundational to his program and fought through the trials of the pandemic, Morgan said sending them out on top, with a state title, couldn't be sweeter.
"It was an exciting day and I'm so happy for the girls because, with this COVID situation, they've just worked so hard," Morgan said.
"It's been an unbelievable year. To win a state championship, it's just the icing on the cake."
