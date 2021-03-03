Midlothian girls win Class 5 indoor track meet with dramatic victory in final event

Midlothian's girls indoor track and field team won the Class 5 state title Tuesday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, edging second-place Atlee by just two points and third-place Freedom by three with a dramatic victory in the meet's last event, the 4x400 relay.

The Trojans finished with 77 points. The Raiders had 75, and the Eagles 74. The 4x400 relay team of Madelyn Venable, Dasia Hardy, Caroline Bowe and Christina Mulroy secured the decisive points with a winning time of 4:08.18.

"Unbelievable," Midlothian coach Stan Morgan said of the emotions after winning the relay.

"The girls at first couldn't believe it."

Team parents weren't allowed in the building, they were all at a hotel nearby watching via livestream. When the Trojans crossed the finish line in first place in the 4x400, the parents ran out of their hotel to cheer the girls on from outside the complex.

"They were so emotionally high, I was so happy for the girls because they've all worked so hard this year," Morgan said. "Everything that we've been through, it just put the icing on the cake."