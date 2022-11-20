Midlothian girls win school's first state volleyball championship

The Midlothian girls volleyball team entered the season with state title aspirations.

The Trojans cruised through the regular season, getting pushed to five sets just once en route to an undefeated campaign.

Adversity struck in the state title match on Saturday night at the Siegel Center, but the team rallied back for a dramatic victory and to cap a 26-0 season.

Midlothian defeated First Colonial 26-24, 13-25, 26-28, 25-16, 15-13 to win the title, with two of the sets going into extra points and the final frame decided by the minimum of two points.

The Trojans were led this season by senior captains Tatum Evans (outside hitter) and Reagan McAdams (middle hitter), as well as junior setter Alex Mazulecicz.

Evans committed to play collegiately next year at Virginia Tech.

Midlothian's undefeated season came after returning most of a roster that went 21-2 last year but lost in the state quarterfinals.

"It's kind of an unspoken thing that this team's goal is a state championship," coach Sherman Chung said earlier this season.