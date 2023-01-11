Midlothian, Mills Godwin football coaches step down

A pair of local high school football head coaching positions opened up in recent days, as Midlothian's Matt Hutchings and Mills Godwin's PJ Adams told their players and staff that they plan to pursue new career opportunities, leaving the Trojans and Eagles programs in need of fresh leadership.

Both changes came as surprises following historic success at Midlo and a resurgent campaign at Godwin.

***

Hutchings' Trojans won nine games for the first time since 1975 to earn the No. 2 seed in Region 5C before falling to No. 7 Glen Allen in the first round of the region playoffs.

He'd led the program since 2017, ultimately taking Midlo to heights it had not ascended for decades.

Hutchings said that since the news got out via social media last week, he's had lots of people reach out, either to make sure everything's OK or inquire as to rumors that he's taking another high school job or even a college position.

"I'm not, I'm just stepping away," Hutchings said Tuesday.

"If you really want to build a program and you really want to have a good program, you've got to spend every waking day doing it. There's no time off as a head coach. For me and my family, it was just the best decision."

A defensive end and linebacker at UVa-Wise (Class of 2007), Hutchings, 38, has also spent time coaching at Stevenson University, McDaniel College and Guilford College.

But he said he's moving away from coaching for the time being. His wife, Carol, works at Manchester High, and Hutchings is looking forward to spending more time with her and their children, Sienna and Maddox.

He's talked to his players a lot about keeping in perspective that football comes third in life, behind faith and family.

"That's something we build our program around, that football's not the most important thing," he said.

"It's a game, it's something that we do for fun. But your faith, your family, how you live your life and benefit others means a lot more than 'How many wins did you have?' ... It's really about how you can take care of your family, take care of others. And [his players] understood that."

The hardest part, Hutchings said, was telling a coaching staff that's largely been together for six years that he was moving on. The future is bright, he added, with a JV team that won eight games in 2022.

"Very proud of what we've done at Midlo, and I'm excited to see what happens here from afar," Hutchings said. "The people have been great."

***

Though Godwin started 2-4, Adams' Eagles won the final four games of their regular-season slate to finish 6-4 and earn the No. 5 seed in Region 5C before bowing out to Douglas Freeman.

Adams took the Godwin job in May 2021 after a successful stint at Thomas Jefferson, where in three seasons he steered the Vikings to a 26-12 mark, a region title and the school's first state playoff appearance in its 90-year history.

Adams is departing to take a job as the associate principal of the Academy at Virginia Randolph.

AVR is a high school program in Henrico that "provides an alternative approach to education ... designed for HCPS students who want or need an educational setting that is personalized and engaging," according to its website.

Adams said Tuesday that he took the position for the opportunity to move up professionally, and to spend more time with his kids. Adams has a degree in business administration, a background he said always helped with the structural elements of being a head coach.

Dr. Eric T. Armbruster, the principal at AVR, was an assistant coach on Adams' high school football team at Hermitage, and the familiarity helped draw him.

Adams added that he will keep the door open to a possible return to coaching. He's made lots of friends in the profession, and plans to stay in and around local high school football.

"It just felt like it was the right time to step away," Adams said. "Did some good things, won a region title at Teejay, showed that Godwin could be pretty solid again in football."

Adams said his players were a little down upon hearing the news, but understood his taking the professional opportunity.

"It was a hard situation to leave because I feel like they'll be a really good football team next year. But I left the next guy in a good situation, and let the kids know I'll still be around. I'll come to all their games even though it won't be in the same capacity," Adams said.

"I was thankful for the opportunities given to me at Thomas Jefferson and Godwin. Godwin's future is bright, the Godwin community will always be one of my homes. It's a great job with great community support, and there's a bright future ahead for them."

