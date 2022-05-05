Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell dominant in softball win over Monacan

Midlothian High School third baseman Ellie Herndon has tried to hit teammate Marlee Gaskell’s changeup during practice. This is Herndon’s scouting report.

“It’s brutal,” said the senior who will play softball at Randolph-Macon next season. “It’s brutal. It’s. Brutal. She is so nasty. You’ve got to load, and load again, and load again, and then, by the time [you swing], it’s already by you — like, what happened?”

Gaskell, a 5-foot-11, 14-year-old freshman left-hander, has thrown the pitch since she was about 10 years old, using a deft, inward twist of her wrist to spin the ball in a way that makes it lose the will to live, somewhere just before home plate.

“My changeup has been my best pitch since 10-U,” Gaskell said, referring to 10-and-under travel softball. “But it’s really gotten better over the past year or so.”

No kidding.

Wednesday afternoon against Monacan, Gaskell used the changeup — and an especially crisp dropball — to endure two rallies by the resilient Chiefs and lead hard-hitting Midlo to an 11-3 win.

“She did a very nice job on the mound,” Monacan coach Lynne Gilbert said of Gaskell. “Their bats helped, because it helps take pressure off the defense. Our bats were kind of quiet, but these kids for Monacan — they fight back. Every game we’ve been in, if we’ve been down, they’ve come back.”

Down 8-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Chiefs (6-6) scored three runs on back-to-back singles by Allie Harton and Viana McKinely to make it 8-3. Then, with two outs and runners on second and third, Trojans coach Adam Layton called a confab in the circle.

“Our defense was getting a little lackadaisical,” said the third-year coach, whose team improved to 9-3 after losing two of its last three games. “It felt like they were playing more to the score than what we were supposed to be doing, so that was more to [the defense]. People are going to make contact on [Gaskell], but they’re going to make weak contact, and we weren’t making plays behind her.”

Gaskell struck out the next batter to end the inning. It was, surprise, on the afore-lauded changeup.

“She’s a pretty mellow, low-key quiet kid,” Layton said. “Nothing shakes her. She’s just steady all the time.”

Gaskell, who also went 2-for-4 with two doubles, pitched a complete game, striking out eight and walking none. She gave up eight hits, four of which came in that fifth inning. She also got out of a mess in the fourth after two Midlo errors helped load the bases.

“Marlee doesn’t crack easily,” said Trojans sophomore catcher Kimberly Jones, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and has caught Gaskell for years. “She’s pretty accurate as well, and I think she knows that and it really calms her down. She knows she’s a really good pitcher and we’ll back her up and we all talk to her.”

Tuesday night, Jones accompanied Gaskell to her every-other-week pitching lesson with Rick Pauly, a former Division I pitching coach. Gaskell said she worked on the dropball and changeup. She described the session as “spin work.”

Wednesday, though, it was about location, especially when getting out of that could-have-been-calamitous fifth inning.

“Just working, me and Kim,” Gaskell said. “Tuning it all out in the back and just focusing on hitting my spots so I can do my best for my team.

“... We definitely hit very well. The past few games, we haven’t been hitting too well, but I think it’s good that we started in the first inning, putting up two runs, which really helps us and gives me a cushion. I think our bats were really hot today.”

Emma Salzman and Louisville recruit Cassie Grizzard each added two hits for the Trojans on Wednesday, and Herndon went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and an RBI. She, in part, attributed the offense to a refreshed mindset.

“In the beginning of the season, we were just coming out for blood,” Herndon said. “Then it felt like we plateaued a little bit.

"We had a serious meeting yesterday and just before the game, and we were like, look, we’ve got to get back to that. We’ve got to get back to our norm and not just let this plateau get the best of us, and I think that really helped us just realize: Playoffs are coming and we gotta get on it.”

Midlothian 203 123 0 — 11 14 3

Monacan 000 030 0 — 3 8 0