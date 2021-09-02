Midlothian, Prince George jockey for early position in region

Midlothian opens its season Thursday at Prince George in a game that Trojans coach Matt Hutchings thinks could play a factor in the pecking order in the new Class 5, Region C.

Highland Springs, which won four consecutive state titles from 2015-18 and lost in the championship game last season to Stone Bridge, remains the favorite in the 12-school region (eight teams make the playoffs). Douglas Freeman put one in the plus column last week with a 17-14 victory over Prince George, which made the four-team playoffs in the abbreviated spring season.

Midlothian returns a lot of players from a team that was 4-2.

“I think it’s good to be able to have that game that’s the bar right out of the gate,” Hutchings said. “They were a team that took our playoff spot last year. We didn’t get the job done. They finished fourth and we finished fifth. … There’s a little bit of like, all right, this is the standard. This is who we have to beat. …

“I like having a game right off the bat like this in the region. These are guys who made the playoffs last season. Where do we fit in, what do we need to work on and how do we kind of see ourselves going through the rest of the season?”