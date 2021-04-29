Midlothian’s Ester Choi ties for second at Girls Open

Midlothian golfer Ester Choi finished in a four-way tie for second at the VHSL Girls Open Championship at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg on Monday.

Choi, a senior, shot a 1-over 71, five shots off Robinson’s Melanie Walker’s 4-under 66. Choi shot even par on the front nine, then had bogeys on the par-3 13th and par-5 16th before birdying the par-5 18th.

Madison Lehr of Mechanicsville tied for 16th at 9-over 79. Maggie Walker’s Mary Kathryn Topping tied for 21st after shooting 11-over 81.

Cosby’s Gabbie Hollberg (14-over 84) finished in a two-way tie for 27th, and King William had two golfers, Arria Gross (17-over 87) and Kyla Blanton (20-over 90), in 31st and a tie for 33rd, respectively.