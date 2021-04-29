 Skip to main content
Midlothian’s Ester Choi ties for second at Girls Open
Midlothian's Ester Choi ties for second at Girls Open

Midlothian's Ester Choi during region golf at Lake Chesdin Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Midlothian golfer Ester Choi finished in a four-way tie for second at the VHSL Girls Open Championship at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg on Monday.

Choi, a senior, shot a 1-over 71, five shots off Robinson’s Melanie Walker’s 4-under 66. Choi shot even par on the front nine, then had bogeys on the par-3 13th and par-5 16th before birdying the par-5 18th.

Madison Lehr of Mechanicsville tied for 16th at 9-over 79. Maggie Walker’s Mary Kathryn Topping tied for 21st after shooting 11-over 81.

Cosby’s Gabbie Hollberg (14-over 84) finished in a two-way tie for 27th, and King William had two golfers, Arria Gross (17-over 87) and Kyla Blanton (20-over 90), in 31st and a tie for 33rd, respectively.

