Midlothian stonewalls Bird on final play to end 33-game losing streak dating to 1986

Emotion – pure, powerful, and as raw as it gets – filled the cool night air.

The euphoria of victory abounded.

The Midlothian Trojans’ realization that they would no longer bear the albatross of decades of defeat brought a sense of relief almost beyond measure.

As the home team’s celebratory cup overflowed in the immediate aftermath of its down-to-the-final-play 15-7 triumph over L.C. Bird Friday in F.W. Poates Stadium, Matt Hutchings, the Trojans' head coach who with his staff had engineered this long-anticipated memory-maker, faced a bank of cameras and recorders and tried with all his might to articulate his feelings.

“This means a lot,” he said with quavering voice. “Every minute, they brought (intensity). They didn’t back down one inch, all the way down to the last play of the game.”

With 2.4 seconds left, Bird had the ball on the Trojans’ 1-yard line with one more chance after a 10-play drive that began on the Midlo 40 with 2:30 remaining. Skyhawks quarterback Brad Hurt, aligned in the shotgun, fielded the slightly errant snap under pressure and alertly raced to his right toward the orange pylon that marked the end zone.

Just before he crossed the line, cornerback Trey Cornwell met him solidly, and an instant later he and safety Ethan Shelor brought Hurt to the ground as time expired.

“I was lined up on the tight end,” Shelor said. “I saw the QB fumble. He ran around the side, my teammate held him up a little bit, and I came in for the finish.”

The stop secured Midlo’s first victory over Bird since 1986 and ended a 33-game losing streak to its Dominion District rival.

The passionately-played, penalty-filled matchup was physically contested from the outset.

The Trojans, 3-0 and No. 8 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, refused to be intimidated by either history or the Skyhawks’ offensive power which generated 524 rushing yards in a 49-14 victory over Monacan a week ago.

Behind a staunch effort from the offensive line, Hutchings’ guys amassed 280 yards of offense, 174 rushing and 106 passing. Their defense, which often featured eight-in-the-box, limited the visitors to 130 yards by land and just 9 by air.

“Once we got to the second quarter, we wore ‘em down,” Hutchings said. “Our offensive line was like, Coach, we need to stop all this fancy stuff. We just need to give the ball to Ashby (Berry). We’ll make a hole. They’re moving all over the place. Let’s just run dive.”

Berry, a 5-9, 185-pound senior running back, followed his big guys 33 times for 147 yards.

“All we heard was Bird’s going to come in and push us around,” Berry said. “I’ve never seen the O-line fired up like they were this week. I had holes big enough for a truck to go through to run through.”

Midlo went up 7-0 on its second play from scrimmage when sophomore quarterback Chase Chambers connected with Conor Harrington for a 72-yard touchdown and Maxx Lawton, one of the area's top recruits at kicker, added the point after.

Bird (2-1) answered with a six-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Jaivon Williams’ 7-yard TD run and Joseph Samayoa-Paiz’s extra point.

Berry scored Midlo’s second touchdown 55 seconds before halftime on a 1-yard run that ended a clock-consuming 14-play, 49-yard drive, then added the 2-point conversion.

“What’s going to happen next?” Hutchings said of the many tense moments and cliffhanger finish. “Penalty after penalty. Take it all the way down there.

“A game like this has to come down to the last play. Right? Fantastic.”

L.C. Bird………………….7 0 0 0 – 7

Midlothian………………7 8 0 0 – 15

Midlo – Harrington 72 pass from Chambers (Lawton kick)

LCB – Williams 7 run (Samoyoa-Paiz kick)

Midlo – Berry 1 run (Berry run)

RUSHING

LCB – Lowe 16 carries, 85 yards, Williams 8-29, Townes-Fox 6-17, Gaskin 2-6, Hurt 1-1, Lewis 2-minus 8.

Midlo – Berry 33-147, Sowers 3-10, Chambers 2-10, Wirt 1-6, Meads 3-8, Harrington 3-6, Team 1-minus 13.

PASSING

LCB – Hurt 3 completions, 11 attempts, 0 interceptions, 9 yards

Midlo – Chambers 5-7-1-103, Meads 1-3-0-3.

RECEIVING

LCB – Amin 1 reception, 9 yards, Carpenter 1-4, Lewis 1-minus 4.