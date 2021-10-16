Midlothian stuns No. 2 Manchester with massive comeback

Trailing by two scores in the third quarter, Midlothian’s student section didn’t give up hope. Instead they broke out into a chant, trying to motivate their team.
“I believe that we will win,” the student section, clad in neon colors, chanted after the Trojans pulled within 14 points in the second half against Manchester.
The chant echoed louder and louder, and on the field the Trojans followed the message, scoring 28 unanswered points to take the lead, which Manchester wasn’t able to regain the rest of the night.
Midlothian kept its undefeated season alive, knocking off Manchester, the T-D’s No. 2 team, 42-35 on Friday night, logging 444 total yards of offense in the win.
The Trojans (6-0) opened the scoring with a touchdown on their first drive, but the Lancers (4-2) responded with three-straight scores and took a 28-7 lead in the third quarter.
Though the student section didn’t seem to lose hope, doubt set in the minds of some of the Midlothian players on the bench.
“We were talking about it on the sideline, we all thought we were going to lose,” Midlothian wide receiver Drew Kleski said. “We were all like, ‘We need to get our heads into this game.’”
Trojan quarterback Cooper Meads held out hope and tried to motivate his team on the sideline.
“I just told the guys, ‘This game’s not over, we’re gonna win.’ I just kept repeating ‘We’re gonna win, we’re gonna pull through,’” Meads said. “They believed me and we just pulled it out.”
Meads said the student section’s chants and support the entire night helped the team in its comeback effort.
“Knowing we have supporters is just an awesome feeling,” Meads said. “It’s good to have people behind you — a huge student section — knowing people believe in you.
After the Lancers took their three score lead, it only took Meads four plays to answer, finding Kleski for a 42-yard score. Kleski caught the ball with a defender in front of him, pinning it on the defender’s back, falling into the endzone.
The Midlothian defense was key in the team’s comeback effort, forcing five turnovers, including three interceptions. The Trojans recovered a fumble on a high snap to Manchester’s Cody Shelton in the third quarter and Midlothian took advantage, as Meads scored from 1-yard out.
In the first half, Midlothian was on the goal line in a similar situation and couldn’t punch it in. Matt Hutchings, Midlothian’s head coach, said that was the difference in halves, not being able to ‘get out of our own way’ in the first two quarters.
“Once we get out of our own way, we can play with anybody,” Hutchings said.
The Trojans recovered an onside kick following Mead’s rushing touchdown and one play later Ashby Berry found the end zone on a 42-yard carry, leveling the score. Berry finished with 28 carries for a team-high 190 yards and two touchdowns.
After recovering another fumble by Shelton, Mead found Kleski again, this time a 60-yard pitch and catch, pushing the Trojans back in front.
“Whenever I need an outlet, he just somehow finds a way to get open,” Mead said of his receiver. Kleski finished with three catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Manchester was able to even the score on a 27-yard passing touchdown from Shelton to Ramon Brown, but Zach Wirt closed the door on the Lancers with a 13-yard rushing touchdown with just under five minutes to play.
Brown finished the night with four receptions for 88 yards and two scores. He also added 19 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The comeback victory marked the first time since 2001 that the Trojans beat the Lancers and it inches Midlothian closer to the postseason.
“It’s just one step closer to our goal and that’s winning a playoff game,” Meads said of the win. “This put us in a great position.”