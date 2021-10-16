Midlothian stuns No. 2 Manchester with massive comeback

“I just told the guys, ‘This game’s not over, we’re gonna win.’ I just kept repeating ‘We’re gonna win, we’re gonna pull through,’” Meads said. “They believed me and we just pulled it out.”

Meads said the student section’s chants and support the entire night helped the team in its comeback effort.

“Knowing we have supporters is just an awesome feeling,” Meads said. “It’s good to have people behind you — a huge student section — knowing people believe in you.

After the Lancers took their three score lead, it only took Meads four plays to answer, finding Kleski for a 42-yard score. Kleski caught the ball with a defender in front of him, pinning it on the defender’s back, falling into the endzone.

The Midlothian defense was key in the team’s comeback effort, forcing five turnovers, including three interceptions. The Trojans recovered a fumble on a high snap to Manchester’s Cody Shelton in the third quarter and Midlothian took advantage, as Meads scored from 1-yard out.

In the first half, Midlothian was on the goal line in a similar situation and couldn’t punch it in. Matt Hutchings, Midlothian’s head coach, said that was the difference in halves, not being able to ‘get out of our own way’ in the first two quarters.