Midlothian volleyball's Evans headed to Virginia Tech after setting school record for kills in a match

Midlothian volleyball senior outside hitter and setter Tatum Evans verbally committed to play college volleyball at Virginia Tech in April and is set to sign her National Letter of Intent Nov. 9, said her father Tom Evans.

Evans transferred from Veritas to Midlo last year and as a junior led the Trojans in kill percentage and assists, among other key statistics. She had played setter among other positions up until this season before transitioning into a roll where she's primarily a hitter for Midlothian (14-0).

Evans (6-foot-1) racked up a school-record 32 kills in a 3-2 victory over local power St. Catherine's on Sept. 26. In her high school career between Veritas and Midlo, she's accounted for 510 kills, 568 assists, 509 digs, 135 aces and 76 blocks prior to Tuesday's 3-0 win over Monacan.

“Tech was the best fit for me for a bunch of reasons, but most importantly it is the right educational fit at the highest athletic level – the ACC," Evans said via email of her decision to take her talents to Blacksburg.

"Second was definitely the coaches – Marci (Byers), Kevin (Cardoza) and Waz (John Wasielewski). I fell in love with the entire coaching staff and the culture they’re building and the vision they have for the future of the program. Since committing, I’ve gotten to know the other commits and teammates and can’t wait to play alongside such outstanding teammates and athletes."

Evans lauded the influence of Midlo coach Sherman Chung and Mills Godwin coach Chris Wakefield (her club coach for two years) in her development on the court.

"I love the entire Midlo team and considers them my second family and hope we can defend our regional title together and even win state," Evans said.