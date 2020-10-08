All-Metro runner Caroline Bowe of Midlothian commits to UVA

Caroline Bowe, an All-Metro middle-distance runner at Midlothian High, has committed to Virginia.

Bowe, a senior, has a Class 5 state championship in the 1,000-meter run, several top five finishes in the 800, 1,000 and 1,600 meters, and several region titles.

Her time of 2:57.13 in the 1,000 indoors last season was the best in the area by almost six seconds and 38th best in the country. She also finished second in the state in the 1,600.

Bowe won the 1,000 and 1,600 at the Class 5, Region B indoor meet. She was named all-region in cross country as a sophomore.

She also has been a Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers scholar-athlete of the month.

Bowe had interest from Duke, N.C. State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Columbia, James Madison and Richmond, said Stan Morgan, Midlothian’s longtime cross country and track and field coach.

“I’ve never coached a girl like her,” Morgan said. “I’ve never had somebody who is just so committed to work so hard and is just a very caring kid. She cares so much about her teammates and the other girls. And she’s very smart.”