Midlothian's Ashby Berry is the 804 Varsity player of the week

Week 4 voting

Meet Midlo's Ashby Berry

By the numbers: A senior running back, Berry carried 33 times for 147 yards and a touchdown and added two catches for 11 yards and a 2-point conversion in Midlo's 15-7 victory over L.C. Bird. With the win, the Trojans moved to 3-0 and snapped a 33-game losing streak against the Skyhawks that dated to 1986. Also an accomplished wrestler, Berry was All-Metro honorable mention as a junior after placing fifth in the 182-pound weight class at the Class 5 meet.

Sixth-year coach Matt Hutchings on Berry: "He does it with his work. If he runs somebody over, everyone gets excited. He's not going to be the guy that's rah-rah, getting in your face, screaming and yelling. He's like, 'It's go time.' And everybody else looks around like, 'If that guy's going, we'd better go too.' It's a different mantra. He's one of those kids that you wish you had 20 of. Every day he comes to work, every day he gives it his all, he doesn't ever question anything. He's like, 'This is the play ... this is what we're going to run and we're going to make this thing work.' I wish they had more Berrys, they're awesome."

Berry, on his TD, a 1-yard run 55 seconds before halftime to cap a 14-play, 49-yard drive: "We just ran it down hard the whole way, just straight up the middle the whole time. We got down on the goal line and just ran dive three plays in a row. We were gonna run dive four times, but we got it on the third one."

On the final play of the game, a stop by the Trojans' defense at their 1-yard line to preserve the victory as time expired: "They fumbled the snap, I was on the sideline for that play. But off the bat I was already getting a little excited, our corner Trey [Cornwell] just strung it all the way out and [safety] Ethan [Shelor] came in and tackled him. ... [The win] meant a lot just because of how long it's been since we'd beaten them."

On the crossover between wrestling and football: "The crossover is mostly a mentality thing, just not allowing somebody else to get the better of you."

On Hutchings: "Coach Hutchings, he's been a great coach. He's been my coach all four years I've been here. He's come in and really turned the program around with getting everyone together as a family with one goal, not messing around, doing what we need to do to win."

On his O-line: "All of them, Andrew Perko at center, Myk [Mykel Cardichon] and Gio [Semidey] at guard, Hank [Blanton] and Ethan [Knoll] at tackle, we're somewhat undersized compared to most lines but they're just, they fight."

Teammates he's proud of this season: "[Senior receiver] Conor Harrington has been huge, catching, running and blocking, everything. [Senior running back and defensive back] Zach [Wirt], you can throw him anywhere and he's going to do what he needs to do."

On the chemistry within Midlothian's program: "A lot of us have been playing together since elementary school, we're really close. Even people you hadn't played with until high school, we're all friends off the field. We're just playing for each other."

On playing with his brother, junior Knox Berry: "It's awesome, especially when there's been a lot of times on defense this year where it's been me and him in on a tackle. ... We're very competitive."

On Midlothian's fan base: "Midlo having a pretty good football team is fairly new, so I just feel like everyone in the school community is excited about us."

On his most important mentors: "I'd have to say my parents [Richard and Jen Berry] for sure. They both just show me how to work every day to provide and be the best version of yourself every day."

Favorite food: Steak, medium rare.

Favorite music: A little of everything, from rap to country.

Favorite musical artist: Rapper Lil Baby

Hobbies off the field: Hanging out with friends and family, sometimes fishing; his favorite is off-shore.

Favorite movie: "Remember the Titans"

Favorite subject in school: History, he's always had teachers that he liked in the subject.

College search: Has an offer from Hampden-Sydney, is considering that, plans to continue playing football wherever he goes but probably not wrestling too.