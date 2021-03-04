Midlothian's Caroline Bowe earns honor from Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Foundation

Caroline Bowe, an All-Metro middle-distance runner at Midlothian High, was named one of four Student-Athletes of the Year by the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Foundation.

A Hall of Fame selection committee picked eight girls finalists and eight boys finalists from 115 nominations for its Student-Athlete Achievement Awards, then narrowed that two girls and two boys winners. Among the finalists were Christopher Parham of Dinwiddie and Barrett Rowe of Collegiate.

The awards recognize high school student-athletes from across the state who “excel academically, athletically, and in their communities.”

Bowe, who is headed to UVA, and the other winners receive a $1,500 scholarship. The other finalists get a $500 scholarship.

• VHSL associate director Tom Dolan is the recipient of the Virginia Interscholastic Administrators Association 2021 Outstanding Service Award. The award honors “individuals who have made significant contributions to the VIAAA, or to the professional development in athletic administration.”