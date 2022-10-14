Midlothian's Chase Chambers is the 804 Varsity player of the week

Each week, 804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll on Saturday evening, with voting open until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Coaches should send nominations and stats to Tim Pearrell (TPearrell@timesdispatch.com) and Zach Joachim (ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com) by early Saturday afternoon.

804 Varsity Player of the Week voting for Week 7

Chase Chambers, Midlothian: 769

Mario Thompson, Trinity Episcopal: 744

Shamari Earls, Thomas Dale: 582

Bryce Yates, Matoaca: 504

Takye Heath, Highland Springs: 458

Henry Omohundro, St. Christopher’s: 398

Myles Derricott, Varina: 327

Harry Dalton, Dinwiddie: 284

Ryan Bland, Douglas Freeman: 231

Grady Fahed, Hanover: 189

Landon Abernethy, Manchester: 116

NOTE: These numbers are accurate as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Thompson passed Chambers this week after the cutoff time.

Meet Midlothian's Chase Chambers

By the numbers: A 6-foot-2, 145-pound junior quarterback, Chambers, who is born and raised in the Midlothian area, completed 6 of 9 pass attempts for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans' 49-0 Week 7 victory over Huguenot to help Midlo, ranked No. 6 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, move to 6-0 on the year. The Trojans travel to No. 8 Manchester (5-1) Friday in the marquee matchup of Week 8.

On his touchdown passes: "First touchdown pass we had a slant to Drew Kleski on like the 10-yard line. Next one, we had a little hitch to Sam Sperry for about 50 yards. And then a post to Jackson Rosenberger."

On the Trojans defense this year, which has allowed 13 points through six games with four shutouts: "Defense has been really big this year for us, we've got big guys like Ashby (Berry), Gabe (Semidey), everyone. The whole D-line too, just perfect all around, they get turnovers for us so we can get on the ball faster."

On the Midlothian fanbase, which has helped two Trojans garner player of the week honors this season: "The fans are amazing. Lots of community people, everyone in the community likes to vote, just get out there and get the votes in."

On his offensive line: "O-line this year has been really big, we've got a lot of good guys, (Andrew) Perko, Mik (Mikyel Cardichon), we've got a lot of big guys that can just kill the defense, they make (running back) Ashby (Berry) look good, they make me look good, they make everyone else look good."

On the atmosphere at Midlothian's F.W. Poates Stadium this season: "The atmosphere is different here, different. Lots of people here. Just know, it's a big game when you play here."

On his key offensive weapons: "In the passing game I'd probably go Drew (Kleski), Sam (Sperry) he can just find where to go. Zach (Wirt) is also very underrated, he makes a lot of big plays. And Jackson Rosenberger is another guy that's really good. And Ashby, Ashby Berry is special."

On how he balances playing basketball, baseball and football for Midlo: "Honestly, I just go from sport to sport to sport. After the season's done, I just go to the next thing, I haven't gotten a day off in a very long time."

On his favorite of the three: "I might have to go basketball, basketball is a really fun sport where you can just play around with your friends."

On his game on the court: "I can't score that much, but I'm a really good playmaker, I can make plays with passes, I'm pretty good a defense."

On his profile on the baseball field: "I'm a shortstop, really good infielder, pretty good hitter."

Favorite sports memory: A walk-off hit to send his 10U All-Star team to the World Series in Louisiana. Chambers, whose father is Midlothian baseball coach Brad Chambers, was eight years old at the time.

On Trojans coach Matt Hutchings: "He's a great coach, he's brought a lot to this program, we were down and then just came up from there. Even when we weren't as good, he just brought the energy every day."

On the relationship among Midlo's three quarterbacks that have played this year, Chambers, Sperry and senior Cooper Meads: "Me and Cooper play baseball together. We're best friends, whoever goes out there we've got full confidence in them."

On his mentors: "My Dad (Brad Chambers) is probably my mentor, just with all the stuff he's done, probably my brother too (Christian Chambers, former Midlo football player, now a sophomore baseball player at Hampden-Sydney), he's doing the same thing I've been doing, playing baseball and football. We just go back, all the memories, competitive all the time."

On his football profile: "I'd just go playmaker again, I can throw it, I can run it, throw on the run, hand the ball to Ashby."

Favorite food: Steak, cooked medium.

Favorite subject in school: "Math, I'm a numbers guy, I like stuff that challenges me and math is challenging."

Favorite musical artist: Rappers Lil Baby and Gunna.

Favorite athlete: Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Favorite football player: LA Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. "He's got that dog in him, he likes to talk a lot and so do I."

Hobbies off the field: "I like to hangout with my friends, we just go over film and watch football. Saturday, the guys from Midlo, we just go and watch football. It's a family, we're a special group, we've got something going here and I'm excited to see how we finish."