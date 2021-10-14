MileStat.com XC Invitational returns to Pole Green Park

After last year's cancellation, the MileStat.com XC Invitational makes its return to the cross country calendar this Saturday. It's the Richmond area's largest cross country meet, with more than 140 teams and 3,000 runners registered to race at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

The meet takes advantage of the upper course at Pole Green Park, making for one of the fastest races in Virginia. Richmond will be heavily represented at the meet, but teams from the rest of the state and beyond will also be competing - schools from D.C., North Carolina, Maryland, Wisconsin and Florida are registered.

Events begin with an open race at 7:50 a.m. The varsity races are slated for later in the afternoon.

Glen Allen, Deep Run, Patrick Henry, Douglas Freeman and defending Class 5 champion Atlee should be among the top teams competing in the boys varsity race, along with visiting Oakton and Western Albemarle.

Atlee, Deep Run, Glen Allen, Maggie Walker GS, Hanover and Midlothian could be in the mix for the girls title.

Douglas Freeman's Waleed Suliman set the course and meet record for the boys race in 2016, finishing in 14:49. Cosby's Rachel Northcutt holds the course record for girls with her 17:35 mark in 2016.