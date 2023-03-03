The Steward Spartans did not want their season to end, and they held on for as long as they could Friday against the Miller School in their girls VISAA Division I semifinal game.

But despite holding the lead for three quarters of the game, Steward was unable to stop the Mavericks from rallying back in the fourth quarter to give them the 61-54 win.

"We came out and we were playing well, doing what we needed to do to win the basketball game," coach Kara Bacile said.

The mid-morning game started off at a slow pace, with only 15 points being scored in the first quarter by both teams.

Despite the slow start, Steward was able to return to the locker room at halftime with a 31-22 lead over a team that had given the Spartans some trouble in the past.

"The biggest thing for them is confidence," Bacile said. "When they got a taste of, "OK, we can do this,' it was foot on the gas, and you can't let up at any point."

Even though they were able to make Miller's squad uncomfortable, the experienced Mavs were not going to go down without a fight, and were able to make adjustments at halftime to help them rally back in the third and fourth quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Bacile was faced with the challenge of adjusting the game plan as Gates Fox and Sanai Green fouled out of the game.

"I think that we played as a team and that always goes perfectly, it's just two of our important players fouled out and I think we need to keep our heads up when things go wrong," Steward junior Tori West (17 points) said.

With Green and Fox out of the game, adjustments had to be made, and Miller high pressed the Spartans to stop them from putting up points en route to a late comeback.

Green scored the game high of 23 points and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. She also recorded four assists and two steals before fouling out.

Earlier in the season, the Mavs beat the Spartans 57-34 and 54-38.

"We knew what we had coming because we had already played them, and I think we came prepared, we knew their plays and we knew what they were going to run," Green said. "I think our defense was really good, but we just couldn't pull out the win."

Bacile said it's another learning opportunity for the team's younger players.

"There is a lot of experience that you gain playing in games like this and big moments like this," she said. "For our freshmen, I think they learned how to handle those big moments and compete at a high level, and show that they can compete with girls that are moving on to college."

West said that the season did not end the way the team wanted it to, but she is excited for next season.

Steward 9 22 13 10 - 54

Miller 6 16 20 19 - 61

Steward (23-10): Tori West 17, Tiana Scott 2, Lilly Thoman 4, Ella Grace Saunders 8, Sanai Green 23. Totals: 7 13-19 54.

Miller (24-7): Brooklin Ingram 9, Presleigh Braxton 13, LeLe Watson 8, Lily Pallante 3, Parker Braxton 2, Naomi Ryan 8, Anna Smith 10, Alary Bell 8. Totals: 4 15-25 61.

3-point goals: Steward 7 (West 4, Thoman 1, Saunders 1, Green 1). Miller 4 (Ingram 1, Presleigh Braxton 1, Watson 1, Pallante 1).