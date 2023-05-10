In her first batting practice as a freshman at Mills Godwin in 2019, Sydney Shaffer belted all 15 pitches over the fence.

“I’d never seen anything like it,” Godwin softball coach Keith Wagner said.

A year later, Wagner saw it again from another freshman. In Maggie Hiatt’s first BP, with a coach throwing from about 20 feet, she duplicated Shaffer’s 15-for-15 home run feat.

“As a freshman I felt like I had to, not prove myself, but show that I wanted to work in order to earn my spot,” Hiatt said.

What she has shown during her career is she’s one of the area’s most powerful and productive hitters. Now a senior, Hiatt has hit 20 homers and driven in 72 runs in less than three seasons (151 at-bats in 53 games). Her freshman year was shut down by COVID 19 before games started, and the Eagles only played 14 games her sophomore year.

Hiatt was an All-Metro third baseman last season for the Region 5C champ Godwin. She hit .412 (1.38 OPS) with eight homers, 30 RBIs and seven doubles.

A catcher this season for the Eagles (12-5), the Longwood commit is hitting .523 (1.68 OPS) with six homers, 21 RBIs and five doubles in 44 at-bats. She has struck out twice and only 13 times in her career.

Wagner said the only thing that keeps Hiatt from being a five-tool player is average speed.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. Maggie’s as good as anybody I’ve seen,” said Wagner, who has been around softball for about 40 years and around Hiatt since she played in youth league. “Better than that, she’s a great kid. She’s got parents who raised her right. She’s polite. She’s everything you want your daughter to be. She’s one of the best people that I know.

“On top of that, she can crush a softball. She hits for average. Her arm is really strong. She fields. She’s what you want. She’s the first one on the field and the last one off. She’s always looking to take extra reps and get extra time in the cage. She works and works and works.”

Hiatt says a lot of her athletic ability came from working with her older brother, Jack, a former baseball player at Godwin. While softball is Hiatt’s love, she also played basketball for the Eagles. She described herself as less of a scorer and more of a team player who set screens and rebounded.

“(My brother) was always just like, ‘Come outside and throw the ball or play kickball outside,’ whatever it might be,” she said. “That aspect of my life definitely helped me with coordination and competitiveness.

“Especially the COVID year. We didn’t have our (driving) licenses yet. He’d take me and (teammate Lexi Washington) almost every day up to Tuckahoe (Little League), and he’d throw BP to us.”

Hiatt mostly caught and played third base coming up. With Shaffer, an All-Metro and all-state catcher last year who’s now at Delaware, in front of her, Hiatt said she was happy to settle in at third.

Wagner believes Hiatt was the best third baseman in the state last year. She’s spent hours with assistant coach Mandy Curbiera “just drilling balls at me to help me work on my reaction time, my form, everything.”

“Mandy has taught me a lot,” she said. “She’s done a lot for me, helped me a lot to perfect whatever I have going on.”

Back behind the plate this season, Hiatt has thrown out 3 of 7 runners attempting to steal.

Longwood may play her at both spots, she said.

“Just kind of wherever they need me,” she said. “They definitely are a team-oriented type of group, so they’re going to put whatever they think is the best team on the field.”

Family is big to Hiatt. That kind of atmosphere in Longwood’s program was a big part of what attracted her.

Wagner said the Lancers are getting more than a hitter who can blast a ball over a scoreboard, as Hiatt has done at Godwin.

She wants to be known for more as well.

“I definitely want to be known for who I am as a person more than I do as a softball player,” she said. “I take pride in the person who I am and the person who I want to become.

“When people remember me, I don’t want them to remember I had (a lot of) home runs or whatever it might be. I want them to know I was a great teammate. I worked hard, lifted others up when they were down. Just kept the motivation going or helped others when it was necessary.

“(My parents) just always taught me to be a good person. Do things for other people because it always comes back to you eventually. I just found that helping others is what I would want. So I’ve always just been the friend because I feel like everybody needs a friend.”

Today in sports history: May 10 1970: Bobby Orr’s goal gives Boston its first Stanley Cup in 29 years 1973: New York Knicks win NBA title over LA Lakers 2005: Dwyane Wade becomes fifth NBA player to record 30 points, 15 assists, 5 rebounds in playoff game 2014: Michael Sam becomes first openly gay player drafted by pro football team 2016: Stephen Curry becomes the first unanimous NBA MVP 2018: Rafael Nadal breaks John McEnroe’s record of 49 straight sets won on the same surface 2018: Winnipeg Jets advance to the first Western Conference final