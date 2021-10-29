Mills Godwin ends girls volleyball regular season with a win as fans pay tribute to coach Chris Wakefield

Along with donations generated from Thursday night, their Team Wakefield GoFundMe has been able to meet its third goal of $12,500.

“We all brainstormed how we could make [fundraising] fun and exciting, and the girls all helped out, both JV and varsity,” McNeel said.

McNeel, whose daughter Kaitlyn has been playing for Wakefield since eighth grade, said that the initiative was driven in part by the strong Eagles community that he has helped build.

“Coach Wakefield always likes to talk about the culture that he builds on the team, and Kaitlyn learned that here,” McNeel said. “I thought that it was really neat seeing the values he taught them grow and pass on to the younger players.”

Kerry Hansen addressed the crowd before the match from the perspective of a kidney donor, who was able to extend the life of her father.

Living donations can help fill the need for donations, and while Hansen said it can be a process to ensure you are healthy enough to donate, the payoff made it all worth it.

“There’s obviously some discomfort to it and you have recovery time, but it all pales in comparison to the fact that you are saving a life,” Hansen said.