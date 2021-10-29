Mills Godwin ends girls volleyball regular season with a win as fans pay tribute to coach Chris Wakefield

Green overtook the usual red, white and black in the crowd of Thursday night’s girls volleyball match at Mills Godwin. The shirts, beads, streamers and banners were all in support of Eagles coach Chris Wakefield and kidney health awareness.
Wakefield, 34, was born with polycystic kidney disease, or PKD, which causes cysts to form that can degrade kidney function. He shared with the Eagles community earlier in the season that he would need a transplant, and is on the list at VCU’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center.
But while always open with his team about his health, Wakefield said he wasn’t initially sure what the reality of sharing his condition would be like.
The support was immediate.
“It’s meant so much,” Wakefield said. “I had no idea what to expect, and tonight has just been an extension on that unknown. … It has put a huge smile on my face.”
Past players, current students and other members of the Godwin community sat in packed bleachers to help celebrate and support Wakefield, along with raising awareness about the organ transfer process.
The drive was led by Eagles volleyball parents Trish McNeel, Jill Taylor and Tammy Wright, with guidance from The National Kidney Foundation and The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).
Along with donations generated from Thursday night, their Team Wakefield GoFundMe has been able to meet its third goal of $12,500.
“We all brainstormed how we could make [fundraising] fun and exciting, and the girls all helped out, both JV and varsity,” McNeel said.
McNeel, whose daughter Kaitlyn has been playing for Wakefield since eighth grade, said that the initiative was driven in part by the strong Eagles community that he has helped build.
“Coach Wakefield always likes to talk about the culture that he builds on the team, and Kaitlyn learned that here,” McNeel said. “I thought that it was really neat seeing the values he taught them grow and pass on to the younger players.”
Kerry Hansen addressed the crowd before the match from the perspective of a kidney donor, who was able to extend the life of her father.
Living donations can help fill the need for donations, and while Hansen said it can be a process to ensure you are healthy enough to donate, the payoff made it all worth it.
“There’s obviously some discomfort to it and you have recovery time, but it all pales in comparison to the fact that you are saving a life,” Hansen said.
The Godwin group directs anyone considering donation to the VCU — Living Donor Program website. Those who are interested in being tested to match with Wakefield can reach out at KidneyForWakefield@gmail.com.
After experiencing the support he’s received this past season, Wakefield said he had one main piece of advice for anyone in his position: ask for help.
“That was the biggest hurdle that I had for the longest time,” Wakefield said. “Even with people knowing about my condition, I didn’t really talk about it because my mindset was always, ‘Well, I can tell people about it, but what can they really do?’
“It was naive to think that way, and now I look at it much differently. There are people that want to help, whether it’s financially, for moral support or looking to get a donor.”
The match itself concluded the Eagles’ regular-season campaign with a straight sets victory (17-2) over visiting Glen Allen (9-8). The Class 5C regional tournament is set to start Friday.
Kaitlyn McNeel, an All-Metro honoree committed to Dayton, also broke the school record of 1,168 career kills.
“It’s always good to end with a win, especially heading into playoffs,” Wakefield said. “The cool thing for us is that we’ll get a chance to see that team again, so it gives us some mental notes on what to expect next time.”
MILLS GODWIN 3, GLEN ALLEN 0
MIL 25 25 25: Kaitlyn McNeel 11 kills, 5 aces, 3 blocks; Ryan Taylor 9 kills, 3 blocks
GA 15 18 16: Hannah Gill 4 kills, 2 blocks; Nyla Green 1 ace, 17 assists, 3 digs; Emily Zacharias 3 digs, 8 kills