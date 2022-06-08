Mills Godwin falls to Stone Bridge in state softball quarterfinals

Their plan was in place.

Their confidence level was sky-high.

Judging by the din reverberating from the Mills Godwin Eagles’ dugout Tuesday evening before their Class 5 softball quarterfinal game with Stone Bridge, their confidence level was waaaay over the top.

There was one problem, though: Kayla Fekel, the Bulldogs’ linchpin who stymied the home team from the pitcher’s circle and elevated them at the plate, propelling coach Billy Rice’s squad to a 3-0 victory and a berth in the state semifinals Friday in Leesburg.

“I’ll tell you what,” Rice said. “To come into this environment … it was electric. It was so much fun. To come down here [from Ashburn], two-and-a-half hours on the bus, get going, get behind Kayla … I’m so proud of the way they stepped up and got it done.”

Possessing a nasty, high-60’s riseball, Fekel struck out 16, allowed just three baserunners (via walk, error, and bobbled infield grounder that was ruled a hit), and so handcuffed the Eagles that no ball reached the outfield grass.

“We came into this game prepared and confident, but we couldn’t seem to find a way to get on and score runs,” said Maggie Hiatt, the Eagles’ junior third baseman. “Confidence stayed up the whole game. Energy stayed up. We just couldn’t get those runners around.”

After a somewhat shaky first inning in which the Eagles, whose forte is power, stranded runners on first and third, Fekel was virtually untouchable.

“I really locked in,” Fekel said, referencing her six straight strikeouts in the next two innings. “I knew I had my team behind me. My screwball was working. My change-up was working, which was really exciting.

“I just like to do what I do, throw my best against their best. A tip off the cap to whoever wins.”

With one out in the top of the third, Mairin McCarthy beat out a bunt for the Bulldogs’ first hit. Then, with two outs, Fekel drilled a 1-1 inside fastball over the 200-foot center-field fence just to the left of the flagpole to put the visitors up 2-0.

Try as they might, the Eagles couldn’t recover.

“We always say we have to pick each other up,” said Anna Grace Howe, the Eagles’ sophomore center fielder.

“If someone makes a mistake, we pick her up. This season, we’ve done a really good job of that.

“The game is all about your teammates. It’s all about the effort. We’re playing for each other, not just for ourselves.”

The Bulldogs scored their final run in the top of the seventh. McCarthy walked, advanced to second when Bergan Needles walked, then scored when Jacqueline Yeager drilled a single down the right-field line.

“I like small ball because when you’re not hitting the ball, it gives you a weapon to fight back with,” said Godwin coach Keith Wagner, referencing the Eagles’ demise because of their reliance on power. “When the ball’s not jumping, there’s not much to fall back on.

“Having said that, I think our kids fought hard. I’m disappointed for our seniors, but I’m pleased with our season.”

Stone Bridge 002 000 1 – 3 4 1

Mills Godwin 000 000 0 – 0 1 1

Fekel and Yeager. Hubley, Howe (7) and Shaffer. W – Fekel; L – Hubley