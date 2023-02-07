Everyone around town knows the name Earl Kinney.

So when Mills Godwin on Tuesday announced Kinney as its new head football coach, the support started pouring in for a staple of the local high school athletic community.

"Nothing but support, I've been fortunate to work with some great people," Kinney said of the messages from the community. "They've been nothing but supportive throughout my career and today is no different."

Kinney played at Patrick Henry High and Howard University, where he was a defensive back. After college, he returned to the area and coached at PH for 10-plus years.

He was the Patriots basketball coach for about the last 6 or 7 of those years. Then he shifted to Thomas Jefferson, where he coached basketball and football for a couple years.

In 2001, he took a job as an assistant at Hermitage under former Panthers football coach Patrick Kane. Kinney has been there since, serving as offensive coordinator for a portion of the stint, working with successful coaches such as David Bedwell and Scott Moore (King William), and during that time also coached the Hermitage basketball team for about 6 years.

Most recently, Kinney has worked under Hermitage coach and former player Timothy Jean-Pierre, who incidentally played on the first Hermitage team that Kinney coached. Kinney was the interim head coach for the Panthers before Jean-Pierre took over, but the position at Godwin is his first full-on head coaching gig.

Kinney took Jean-Pierre on some of his college visits when the latter was being recruited, and said the current Hermitage head coach will always hold a special place in his heart.

When asked if, during all the time as an assistant, he envisioned himself one day becoming a head coach, Kinney laughed and said "mostly no."

"Because I was already a head basketball coach. When I came out, I didn't envision myself doing either one," said a chuckling Kinney.

"A lot of that time I was the basketball coach and heavily involved in the football program, usually working for some legendary coach, I was OK with how it was. That's kind of how it used to be, the coaches were all on one another's staffs.

"A couple times I looked at jobs, but not much at the time. I was usually already in a head job and doing two or three sports. But I'd looked more lately. A lot of jobs opened up this year, some of them surprisingly. I said 'Well, I might as well apply.' And it worked out."

For most of his time at PH, Kinney worked on the defensive side of the ball with the secondary. At Hermitage, he worked mostly with the Panthers offense. Stylistically, Kinney said his program will look relatively modern and spread their opposition out, but added that they'll also focus on pounding the rock because "you have to run the football at this level."

Kinney also talked about capitalizing on skillsets of athletes who excel in other sports like football, wrestling and basketball. His Godwin teams will likely incorporate facets of successful Hermitage teams over the past couple decades.

Kinney said that former Eagles coach PJ Adams left an "outstanding" foundation for him to build on. Kinney remembers lots of battles with Godwin over the years while he was at PH and Hermitage.

"Most years, that was the game, and a lot of years they won the game," Kinney said of the Eagles, adding that he's been friends with Godwin coaches over the years like Mark Seidenberg (tennis) and Hunter Thomas (basketball).

"That was the game you knew you had to win to go to the playoffs. It's a big school, they have a lot of tradition, they're good at a lot of things. ... I'm very familiar with the place."

Kinney thanked Godwin and Coach Adams, who Kinney remembers as a Hermitage player, and all the local coaches who've influenced his career.

"We're looking forward to succeeding and their support," he said.

