Mills Godwin girls volleyball hitting stride amid undefeated season

After working through a pause to begin its season, Mills Godwin girls volleyball is 8-0, and the Eagles have dropped just one set along the way.

Coach Chris Wakefield said it was difficult for his team, which went undefeated in the 2019 regular season before falling to Atlee in the regional final, to find a rhythm early on.

"It took some time to knock a little bit of the rust off, even for a lot of the returners," Wakefield said, adding that normal time to build chemistry and install schemes just wasn't available in the pandemic-altered offseason.

"You had to get your team ready to play in 10 days."

Sophomore setter Jamie Wright has taken over for older sister and first team All-Metro honoree Carmen Wright, who graduated last spring. Wakefield said the younger Wright is no longer "the shy and quiet kid" that she was as a freshman.

"She's appreciated the opportunity to lead and play on this team, and it not being behind her sister," Wakefield said. "It gives her an opportunity to be herself."