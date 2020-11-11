Mills Godwin golfer Charlie Kennedy to attend VCU

Mills Godwin senior Charlie Kennedy, the 2018 All-Metro golfer of the year and an individual state champion, will stay in Richmond and compete for VCU at the collegiate level.

Kennedy, who announced his decision earlier this year, said he plans to sign his national letter of intent Friday.

In fall of 2018, Kennedy fell one shot short of capturing back-to-back state titles. That season, Kennedy’s average score per nine holes was 35.5, while his average per 18 holes was 71.4.

In August 2019, Kennedy shot a 10-under 134 at the College Prep Golf Tour High School Invitational at Independence Golf Club, a tournament record. There, multiple competitors and coaches referred to Kennedy as “the best golfer in the state.”

Kennedy said a close relationship with VCU coach Matt Ball, who has led the Rams program since 1999, led him to stay close to home and join a VCU program that won the 2019 Atlantic 10 Championship. Under Ball, VCU has reached nine NCAA Regionals, the most recent in 2019.

“VCU was the best decision for me because I had developed a really good relationship with Coach Ball and some of the teammates and I really like what he has done with the program these past couple of years,” Kennedy said.

“I’m really excited to get down there next fall and compete for a championship.”