Mills Godwin needed a win – and got a good one against Freeman

After three losses to start the year, first-year Mills Godwin football coach P.J. Adams’ team remained motivated and energized.
They played like it, knocking off then-No. 8 and previously unbeaten Douglas Freeman 21-7 last week.
“We just knew needed a win, not just the kids but the coaches,” Adams said. “We were desperate for a win. We played desperate football. We played with physicality and the effort was there. That helped get us a win.”
Adams took over at Godwin after going 26-12 in three seasons at Thomas Jefferson and guiding the school in 2019 to its first state playoff berth. He’s trying to get an Eagles program that went 3-7 in 2019 and 1-5 this past spring back on track.
“We had probably our best week of practice [last week] since I’ve been here,” he said. “It’s still coming together. We’re looking to get wins every week. We knew our first five games were a gantlet with the three Hanover schools [Patrick Henry, Atlee, Hanover] and Freeman and Glen Allen. We just wanted to piece together a couple of wins and then get to the back end of the schedule.”
Godwin lost 47-20 to Patrick Henry, 27-7 to Atlee and 51-28 to Hanover. Adams said against Hanover the Eagles were without a lot of players, most on the defensive side, because of contact tracing.
“I think they were really motivated to play Freeman and to be back playing football that week,” he said.
Adams said Godwin got good performances from several defenders, including linebacker Nic Laumer and lineman Eli LaNeave. The Eagles have used two quarterbacks but went with passing threat Luke Calveric and some empty backfields to spread Freeman’s defense. Calveric was 13 of 23 passing for 166 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He ran for 96 yards and a TD on17 carries.
“We’ve played some good quarters in games, but we were able to put together four great quarters,” Adams said. “We showed what we could do when we play a full game.”
