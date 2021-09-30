Mills Godwin needed a win – and got a good one against Freeman

After three losses to start the year, first-year Mills Godwin football coach P.J. Adams’ team remained motivated and energized.

They played like it, knocking off then-No. 8 and previously unbeaten Douglas Freeman 21-7 last week.

“We just knew needed a win, not just the kids but the coaches,” Adams said. “We were desperate for a win. We played desperate football. We played with physicality and the effort was there. That helped get us a win.”

Adams took over at Godwin after going 26-12 in three seasons at Thomas Jefferson and guiding the school in 2019 to its first state playoff berth. He’s trying to get an Eagles program that went 3-7 in 2019 and 1-5 this past spring back on track.

“We had probably our best week of practice [last week] since I’ve been here,” he said. “It’s still coming together. We’re looking to get wins every week. We knew our first five games were a gantlet with the three Hanover schools [Patrick Henry, Atlee, Hanover] and Freeman and Glen Allen. We just wanted to piece together a couple of wins and then get to the back end of the schedule.”