Mills Godwin powers past Clover Hill to earn Region 5C softball crown

Ideally, Mills Godwin High School softball coach Keith Wagner would have his team play small ball. But, alas, his team has been cursed with power.

“I like bunts and stolen bases,” Wagner said, “but for the last four years we’ve just had mashers, and you’ve got to play with what you’ve got, and we’ve got girls who can flat out mash the ball.”

Some problems are clearly better to have than others, and Friday night seemed to prove it.

The Eagles hit three home runs — Sydney Shaffer and Maggie Hiatt hit theirs back-to-back — in support of a composed outing from freshman pitcher Katelyn Hubley, who took a no-hitter into the fourth, and bashed their way to a 6-2 win over Clover Hill in the Region 5C championship game at Deep Run High School.

“We really backed up our pitcher well by coming in and scoring some runs,” said Shaffer, a senior catcher who will play at Division I Delaware next season. “And then I think we worked as a team really well and trusted each other and worked back from that one rough inning and came back and scored some more runs and made fundamental plays on the field. I think, sometimes, it just doesn’t go our way, but I think we can flip right back and make the next play to get back in the dugout and score some runs.”

That one rough inning was the bottom of the fifth when the Cavaliers (18-4) scored two runs on singles from Jayla Adkins and Alejandra Wittman, but Godwin (19-4) persevered and now gets to host in the first round of the state tournament. Stone Bridge visits the Eagles on Tuesday. Clover Hill will travel to Purcellville and face Woodgrove.

“We came out ready to play,” Clover Hill coach Lacey Sullivan said of her team, which has one senior and starts five sophomores and two freshmen. “Mills Godwin just has some big bats, unfortunately, and sometimes it just gets the best of you, no matter where you throw it, and they got a couple of big hits early on, and we struggled to recover from that.”

Clover Hill pitcher Angelina Branch — who struck out 13 — had a perfect game until Godwin’s Lexi Washington broke it up with a single through the right side in the top of the fourth. Then Shaffer and Hiatt hit back-to-back-and-all-but identical home runs — line shots that would have gone through the center-field wall if they didn’t go over it — to make it 3-0.

“After Sydney got a hit, we just knew we were getting on a roll,” said Hiatt, a junior third baseman who now has eight homers this season. “I just knew I had to do my part and keep the team going, and I really just thank my team for keeping the energy up and giving me the ability to perform.”

After the Cavaliers made it 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Godwin came back, again via gaudy power.

With Shaffer and Hiatt on with a double and an intentional walk, Becca Williams blasted a home run over the center-field wall to make it 6-2.

“It takes some pressure off, definitely,” said Williams, a sophomore left fielder, of what her fourth home run this season did for the Eagles on Friday. “It makes everyone have a little bit more fun because [of] a little more wiggle room.”

Especially Hubley.

After Williams’s home run, the 5-foot-8 right-hander retired five of the next seven batters to end the game. She threw a complete-game five-hitter, striking out four — including two in the bottom of the seventh — and walking three. She also got some help in the sixth after walking two batters. Shaffer threw out a runner trying to steal third to end the inning.