Mills Godwin runs via Rhoades en route to win over Thomas Jefferson, playoff berth

Their spirits were sky-high.

Their confidence was palpable.

The sweet scent of victory filled the cool night air.

The Mills Godwin Eagles, with a 34-7 take-down of Thomas Jefferson Friday at Ron Axselle Stadium, had proven yet again that they had truly found their way.

After a 2-4 start, you see, they used their bye week to install a disciplined, run-heavy offense with Logan Rhoades directing the show, and now they springboard into the playoffs on a four-game roll and a nothing-can-stop-us mentality.

“At the beginning of the year, we were a very exciting team to watch, but we weren’t winning a lot of games,” said P.J. Adams, their second-year coach. “We had to change our identity.

“The game plan tonight was to run at ‘em and keep on running at ‘em. We knew they were athletic, but they didn’t have as many bigs, so we had to establish the run. We’ve become real confident with what we can do in the run game.”

Rhoades, a 6-2, 185-pound senior who began the season at wide receiver, rushed 19 times for 95 yards and lit up the Vikings with four touchdowns, a 15-yard TD pass to Nick Clark at 7:14 of the fourth quarter, and, for good measure, a 61-yard punt in the closing minute.

Throughout, he took hit after hit, invariably bounced up quickly, flipped the ball to the referee, then headed to the huddle to rally his guys and relay the next call from the sideline.

“It’s all mental,” he said of the relentless contact. “I’m a football player. You go through stuff like that. My dad (VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades) always says, ‘One second. One second, get off the ground.’”

Rhoades’ first TD (from 4 yards out) ended a methodical 14-play, 70-yard drive. Dominic Williams added his first of four extra points.

Rhoades’ second and third, both in the second period and both on 6-yard runs, ended short drives which began with fumble recoveries, the first by Tristan Ginn at the TJ 42 and the second by Sam Jared at the TJ 6.

“We took whatever the defense gave us,” Rhoades said. “It’s situational. They’re playing back, we’ll run the ball. If they play up, we’re going to throw it. Sometimes they played up, and we still ran it. They couldn’t stop us. All credit to our O-line. They really do a job, and they do it well.”

During the first half, the Eagles (6-4) accumulated 120 yards on 24 rushing plays and held the Vikings (7-3) to a mere 1 yard of offense on 17 plays.

After TJ cut its deficit to 21-7 when quarterback Quinton Wallace scored on a 4-yard run and Santiago Finch nailed the PAT, Rhoades took the Eagles 64 yards in seven plays, the last his 13-yard TD sprint

The Vikings tried to stall Godwin with a 5-3 defensive alignment, but the Eagles had an answer.

“A lot of people don’t like to get run at,” Adams said. “Everybody’s built for spread football today. When you line up and run at somebody, it’s a whole different identity. We feel like people are having trouble adjusting.”

The Eagles amassed 233 yards, all but 15 on the ground, on 42 plays. Using a three-man-front alignment with as many as five linebackers, they limited TJ to 166 yards (144 rushing, 22 passing) and forced three costly turnovers.

“Defensively, our plan was to stop No. 1 (top recruit Aziah Johnson),” said senior defensive back Isaiah Brown, who thwarted two TJ fourth-and-short attempts with deft moves and decisive hits on the ball carrier.

“You stop him by putting guys on him, communicating, working as a team, and play tough, play fast, and tackle.”

Thomas Jefferson………….0 0 7 0 – 7

Mills Godwin………………..7 14 0 13 – 34

MG – Rhoades 4 run (Williams kick)

MG – Rhoades 6 run (Williams kick)

MG – Rhoades 6 run (Williams kick)

TJ – Wallace 1 run (Finch kick)

MG – Rhoades 13 run (Williams kick)