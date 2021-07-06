 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mills Godwin’s Carter Morris, Charles City’s Alexis Williams receive awards
0 Comments

Mills Godwin’s Carter Morris, Charles City’s Alexis Williams receive awards

  • 0

Mills Godwin’s Carter Morris and Charles City’s Alexis Williams are among The Allstate Foundation/Virginia High School League Achievement Award winners.

Morris, who played soccer and football, was selected as the Class 5 male athlete. Williams, who ran track and played basketball and volleyball, was selected as the Class 1 female athlete.

Nineteen student-athletes around the state were chosen for the awards, which are based on academic excellence, participation in athletics and school activities, and community service. Each student receives a $1,500 scholarship.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James goes viral for making a scene at son's basketball game

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News