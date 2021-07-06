Mills Godwin’s Carter Morris, Charles City’s Alexis Williams receive awards

Mills Godwin’s Carter Morris and Charles City’s Alexis Williams are among The Allstate Foundation/Virginia High School League Achievement Award winners.
Morris, who played soccer and football, was selected as the Class 5 male athlete. Williams, who ran track and played basketball and volleyball, was selected as the Class 1 female athlete.
Nineteen student-athletes around the state were chosen for the awards, which are based on academic excellence, participation in athletics and school activities, and community service. Each student receives a $1,500 scholarship.
