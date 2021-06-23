Mills Godwin suffers 11-0 thrashing to Frank Cox in Class 5 state semifinals

Less than a week after a miraculous seven-run comeback in the final inning sent Mills Godwin High School to the state semifinals, the Eagles folded in five innings on Wednesday evening.
Against Frank Cox (Virginia Beach), Godwin gave up back-to-back four-run innings, and then another three runs in the fifth inning before the game was called. The Eagles season ended with an 11-0 loss, and the Falcons will play Woodgrove (Purcellville) High School on Saturday for the Class 5 state title.
Godwin struggled to score runners, leaving seven on base, and was punished by a relentless pitching performance from Cox’s Michael Irby. The Eagles committed three fielding errors and couldn’t find a rhythm on the pitching mound in their loss. Cox was a good team with “strong arms,” first-year Godwin coach Josh Gentry said. He estimated the Falcons had eight or nine Division I recruits, and they took advantage of a young Godwin team.
“This is just one of those games that kind of snowballed on us,” Gentry said.
The snowballing began in the third inning when Cox’s Ethan Anderson pinged a ground ball toward Godwin shortstop Chase Muir. The senior missed the scoop, and then the ensuing throw. That miscue, Gentry said after the game, was an opportunity for a double play that could’ve ended the inning at 0-0 for Godwin.
“If we make that play, it's a whole different ball game,” Gentry said.
Instead, with Anderson on first and the Falcons’ Sam Slevin on second, Godwin starting pitcher Trent Pullium began to unravel. The usually reliable pitcher entered Wednesday’s game with a 2.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts, according to Gentry, but a wild pitch allowed both runners to steal bases and advance.
The senior pitcher walked the next Cox batter, loading the bases, and proceeded to hit the following two with errant pitches.
Anderson, a UVA baseball recruit, paraded across home plate and high-fived the entire dugout as Cox took a 2-0 lead. It only got worse for Godwin on the ensuing play, when it missed a shallow pop-fly to center field that could’ve been a routine third out, and another two runners scored.
Pulliam’s night was over after the third inning, but his replacement, freshman Hank Piersol, didn’t last a full inning. With two strikes, Cox’s Slevin — a Randolph Macon recruit — lined a shot into deep center field, over the head of Godwin center fielder Justin “Juice” Tobin.
The sophomore dove on the warning track but couldn’t make the catch, and Anderson followed that up with a strong hit to left field to create Cox’s sixth run. Gentry pulled Piersol mid-inning for Jack Hiatt, who worked the Falcons’ Fenwick Trimble into a full count.
But on the crucial pitch, the Hiatt gave up a homer over the center field wall to put Cox well out of reach.
“That's a really good hitting team, we had to be really careful with who we threw in there, and the second I thought that they were going to start banging some of these guys around, I had to give them a different look,” Gentry said of the six pitchers he used in five innings on Wednesday. “It was just, ‘Who can get outs today,’ it wasn't, ‘we're not going to blow the ball past these guys.’”
And by the start of the fifth inning, one where Godwin needed to pull out its second miracle in less than a week, the Eagles’ fans were still packed down the length of the left-field fence.
Pitcher Garrett Gannon looked like he might get Godwin started when he lined a shot down the left-field line and took off sprinting. But as Gannon neared the first base bag, Cox’s third baseman had already fired a cross-field dime to his first baseman. Gannon was out, and two outs later, Godwin’s season had come to an end.
“I think going into the game they were classified as the best defense in the state, and they showed it. Every routine play, they made,” Gentry said. “We usually take advantage of those situations when a team makes an error — they didn't make any.”
Still, the state semifinal appearance was impressive for a group that didn’t have a single player with varsity experience at the start of the year, Gentry added. Next season, he estimated they’ll return 15-16 players and all but one position-player starter.
“I don't want to say we overachieved this year, but we did a lot of good things with some young guys,” he said.
“We really couldn't get things going offensively [today]. But we'll be back, for sure.”