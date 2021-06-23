Mills Godwin suffers 11-0 thrashing to Frank Cox in Class 5 state semifinals

“That's a really good hitting team, we had to be really careful with who we threw in there, and the second I thought that they were going to start banging some of these guys around, I had to give them a different look,” Gentry said of the six pitchers he used in five innings on Wednesday. “It was just, ‘Who can get outs today,’ it wasn't, ‘we're not going to blow the ball past these guys.’”

And by the start of the fifth inning, one where Godwin needed to pull out its second miracle in less than a week, the Eagles’ fans were still packed down the length of the left-field fence.

Pitcher Garrett Gannon looked like he might get Godwin started when he lined a shot down the left-field line and took off sprinting. But as Gannon neared the first base bag, Cox’s third baseman had already fired a cross-field dime to his first baseman. Gannon was out, and two outs later, Godwin’s season had come to an end.

“I think going into the game they were classified as the best defense in the state, and they showed it. Every routine play, they made,” Gentry said. “We usually take advantage of those situations when a team makes an error — they didn't make any.”