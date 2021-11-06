Mills Godwin takes advantage of fumble late in first half, tops Thomas Jefferson

The decision seemed obvious.

Let the Thomas Jefferson Vikings run out the clock.

After all, they had the ball on their 4-yard line, only seconds remained in the half, and they were playing it safe.

Makes sense, then, that P.J. Adams, the first-year Mills Godwin coach whose last stop was Teejay, would let the time tick down, take his guys into the locker room, adjust a scheme or two, and return in the second half fired up to win a game they were trailing 14-8.

Adams, though, thought otherwise. He used his timeouts judiciously.

The result? Magic.

“We were optimistic about a play happening,” he said following his team's 29-14 victory on a clear, cold Friday night at Axselle Stadium. “We came out in a 53 [defense]. Their quarterback [Josiah Hargrove] was injured, so they went to more of a direct-snap, single-wing type offense where their best athlete touches the ball every play.

“We knew if we made contact, they might fumble. The worst-case scenario for them happened.”

That would be a fumble which Chris Harper recovered for the suddenly-energized Eagles on the Vikings’ 3 with 10.3 seconds left.