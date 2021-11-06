Mills Godwin takes advantage of fumble late in first half, tops Thomas Jefferson

The decision seemed obvious.
Let the Thomas Jefferson Vikings run out the clock.
After all, they had the ball on their 4-yard line, only seconds remained in the half, and they were playing it safe.
Makes sense, then, that P.J. Adams, the first-year Mills Godwin coach whose last stop was Teejay, would let the time tick down, take his guys into the locker room, adjust a scheme or two, and return in the second half fired up to win a game they were trailing 14-8.
Adams, though, thought otherwise. He used his timeouts judiciously.
The result? Magic.
“We were optimistic about a play happening,” he said following his team's 29-14 victory on a clear, cold Friday night at Axselle Stadium. “We came out in a 53 [defense]. Their quarterback [Josiah Hargrove] was injured, so they went to more of a direct-snap, single-wing type offense where their best athlete touches the ball every play.
“We knew if we made contact, they might fumble. The worst-case scenario for them happened.”
That would be a fumble which Chris Harper recovered for the suddenly-energized Eagles on the Vikings’ 3 with 10.3 seconds left.
On the first snap, Miykael Johnson-Harris followed his blocking off the left side into the end zone for a TD.
Matthew Gavin kicked the extra point to send the Eagles (4-6) into the break up 15-14 and set the stage for them to dominate the second half and earn a berth in the Region 5C playoffs.
“Oh, my gosh, it’s a great feeling,” said quarterback Luke Calveric of the postseason opportunity. “It’s been a while, the first time since I’ve been here. Feels great to get that done.”
Teejay, 6-3 and assured of a spot in the Region 2A playoffs, struck first when Derrick Burnette returned a first-quarter punt 70 yards for a touchdown and Arthur Sutton, a running back pressed into quarterback duties, scored the 2-point conversion.
Justin Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a score, and Marcus Orpiano ran for 2 to create an 8-8 tie just 2:30 into the game.
The Vikings went up 14-8 when Sutton ended their next drive with a 2-yard run at 4:54 of the first quarter.
Then, the Eagles went about the business of wearing down the Vikings thanks to their strength in the trenches and the speed, quickness and craftiness of Johnson-Harris, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior who rushed 24 times for 155 yards.
“Shout-out to my O-line,” Johnson-Harris said. “I really appreciate all their blocking. A lot of outside plays were working, so we kept doing that.”
A fumble recovery by Calveric set up a 14-play, 70-yard third-quarter drive that ended when he plowed in from the 1 and Orpiano ran for the points-after, another well-conceived decision by Adams that put Godwin up 23-14.
Carson Smith’s fourth-quarter interception led to the Eagles’ final TD, an 11-yard run by Orpiano 5:05 from the end.
Godwin amassed 285 yards (220 rushing, 65 passing) on 54 plays and held Teejay to 153 yards, all by land.
“They knew we were a passing team,” Calveric said, “so I don’t think they were ready for us to run the ball the whole game.
“I give a lot of credit to our big boys up front. We went heavy on one side. My boys like Nathan McNeel and Miles Milligan … they were getting it done. We sent Mikyael right behind them. It was working all day.”
Thomas Jefferson 14 0 0 0 -- 14
Mills Godwin 8 7 8 6 -- 29
TJ – Burnette 70 punt return (Sutton run)
MG – Harris 75 kickoff return (Orpiano run)
TJ – Sutton 2 run (run failed)
MG – Johnson-Harris 3 run (Gavin kick)
MG – Calveric 1 run (Orpiano run)
MG – Orpiano 6 run (run failed)
RUSHING
TJ – Greene 13-74, Sutton 17-63, Jones 4-16, Stovall 1-0; MG – Johnson-Harris 24-155, Opriano 8-40, Calveric 8-23, Clark 1-2.
PASSING
TJ – Sutton 0-5-0-0-2; MG – Calveric 4-12-65-0-1
RECEIVING
MG – Clark 2-43, Harris 1-17, Harper 1-5.