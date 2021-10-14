Mills Godwin volleyball community rallies around coach Chris Wakefield as he battles kidney disease

A fighter pilot -- that's what Mills Godwin girls volleyball coach Chris Wakefield always wanted to be.
Everything he did as a teenager was geared toward achieving that childhood dream. And he was nearly admitted to the United States Air Force Academy.
But a lifelong battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease left him medically ineligible to serve and at a loss for where to turn in life.
"I didn't have a backup plan, my only goal in life was to be an Air Force pilot," said Wakefield, who's been at Godwin 10 years and earned his 200th career win Oct. 5.
"I never thought about anything else. So I discovered coaching volleyball, and it's kind of shown me that things happen for a reason."
Polycystic Kidney Disease (also called PKD) causes cysts filled with fluid to grow on the kidneys, slowly damaging and sometimes growing to replace them. The condition can reduce kidney function and lead to failure.
Wakefield's mother and grandmother had it, and he was born with it, but not diagnosed until he was 12 years old. His mother is a transplant survivor.
When he was younger, Wakefield, now 34, dealt with aches in his back and sides, as well as kidney stones. As he's gotten older, the condition has worsened to include high blood pressure, constant dehydration and swelling of the hands and feet.
But he's always appeared an energetic coach, standing, pacing the sideline and getting animated with his team after an emphatic kill, strong block, key ace, gritty dig or well-placed set.
“During matches I stand on my feet a lot and refuse to sit down because I’m hard-headed,” Wakefield said with a chuckle. “But I deal with it during my coaching."
He has a nephrologist appointment every month. Dialysis treatment will be in Wakefield's future unless a transplant match comes first - he said one of the two is inevitable. He's been undergoing testing in recent months and is on the list at VCU's Hume-Lee Transplant Center.
Wakefield doesn't like to ask for help. He's always kept his medical journey within a close circle, one that's included his program's players and parents in addition to his own close friends and family.
Every year, he explains his medical circumstance to his incoming players.
"I always thought it was very important to be transparent with my players so they knew exactly what I was dealing with, that it may affect the way I interact with them in a given day at practice," he said. "So I felt it was very important for them to know that."
This past June, the condition worsened to the point that his doctor broached the possibility of a transplant.
"And then it became real," Wakefield said. "Not that it wasn’t real before, but it got to a point where I couldn't deny it anymore and my doctor encouraged me to ask for help and talk about my situation."
So he made a Facebook post putting a battle he had to that point kept largely personal out in the open.
“That’s when the outpouring of support happened," he said.
Led by Trish McNeel, Jill Taylor and Tammy Wright, Godwin volleyball parents started a GoFundMe titled "Team Wakefield" that has raised slightly more than the $10,000 goal as of publication to assist with their coach's medical expenses.
Wakefield has always been averse to discussing personal issues, so his battle with PKD is one he's fought silently, on his own, for much of his life. So the support he's received in the past few months since making his condition public has been cherished.
“It’s been heartwarming for sure," he said. "Never did I think that it would have gotten to where it is now, with the GoFundMe and the support that I’ve gotten. It’s been a lot of love and I’ve really appreciated it."
Wakefield has strived to make a positive impact on all who've come through his program over the past 10 years. So he said the Godwin community's support has felt like validation for the lives he's impacted as a coach.
Though it's not a line of work he grew up planning to get into, Wakefield's medical journey led him to discover coaching volleyball. And in hindsight, that feels fateful, he said, because of the people the sport has brought him closer to.
"I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It’s introduced me to a lot of good people along the way, a lot of people that are dealing with things just like I’m dealing with and we’ve used the sport to kind of keep us in a positive state of mind, to keep us going," Wakefield said Monday amid preparation for his Eagles' 3-1 win over Douglas Freeman the next day.
"I couldn't imagine not coaching. I’ve contemplated stepping away because of everything that’s going on, it feels like too much at times. But I feel like I would let people down if I did that, and I love it too much.
"I’ve always said that I will continue to do that as long as I physically can and as long as I love the game and still love what I do. And despite everything I’m dealing with personally from a health standpoint, I still love what I do and I can still physically do it.”
