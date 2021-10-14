Mills Godwin volleyball community rallies around coach Chris Wakefield as he battles kidney disease

"And then it became real," Wakefield said. "Not that it wasn’t real before, but it got to a point where I couldn't deny it anymore and my doctor encouraged me to ask for help and talk about my situation."

So he made a Facebook post putting a battle he had to that point kept largely personal out in the open.

“That’s when the outpouring of support happened," he said.

Led by Trish McNeel, Jill Taylor and Tammy Wright, Godwin volleyball parents started a GoFundMe titled "Team Wakefield" that has raised slightly more than the $10,000 goal as of publication to assist with their coach's medical expenses.

Wakefield has always been averse to discussing personal issues, so his battle with PKD is one he's fought silently, on his own, for much of his life. So the support he's received in the past few months since making his condition public has been cherished.

“It’s been heartwarming for sure," he said. "Never did I think that it would have gotten to where it is now, with the GoFundMe and the support that I’ve gotten. It’s been a lot of love and I’ve really appreciated it."