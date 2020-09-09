Mills Godwin's McNeel, Midlothian's Shell announce commitments

Two local athletes in the Class of 2022 — Mills Godwin volleyball’s Kaitlyn McNeel and Midlothian soccer’s Layla Shell — this week announced their commitments to Division I programs.
McNeel, an outside hitter, will play at the University of Dayton, a perennial power atop the Atlantic 10. Shell, a center back, will take her talents to Knoxville and the University of Tennessee, which last season finished 9-6-3.
McNeel was the Class 5, Region B co-player of the year and a first-team all-state honoree in 2019. She hit 303 kills to go along with 69 aces, 48 blocks and 141 digs.
Eagles coach Chris Wakefield said McNeel took a lot of phone calls from prospective coaches on June 15, the first day NCAA regulations allow college coaches to communicate privately with players who have just finished their sophomore seasons.
But Dayton stood out in part because Wakefield is familiar with some of the coaching staff, and because McNeel gravitated toward the campus and program.
“For her, it was a sense of liking the campus, the culture and the coaching staff and them selling her on what University of Dayton volleyball is all about,” Wakefield said.
The Flyers are the defending A-10 tournament champions. McNeel’s mother is also from the Dayton area, so she has some family members there and is familiar with the university.
Wakefield said McNeel’s work ethic and mindset are tailored toward the “Division I lifestyle.” During the pandemic, she’s developed her game and incorporated input from college coaches on how she needs to improve.
“She took it upon herself to get those things done even during the pandemic,” he said.
“And those are the types of players that succeed at the Division I level, the ones that have the initiative and the drive to do things on their own.”
Shell was a first-team all-state and all-region selection in Class 4, Region B during her freshman season in 2019.
Andrew McIntosh, Shell’s coach for Richmond United’s U17 team, described her as a smart defender with a high soccer IQ who reads and anticipates the game well. She’s also strong and physical, yet technically proficient on the ball.
She started most games at center back for the Trojans, until coach Kirsten Hancock saw in Shell an ability to get forward. She finished the season as a defensive midfielder in the region and state tournaments.
Hancock said Shell excels in competitive situations and will fit well with the Volunteers in the rugged SEC. McIntosh said she felt particularly welcome in Knoxville.
“When she went to visit, she just got a feeling and just knew she loved the school, she loved the staff, she loved the players,” McIntosh said. “And that pushed her to be 100% sure that was the right decision.”
Hancock added that Shell has displayed high levels of composure and maturity for a young player, traits that help her adapt to high-pressure situations and will translate well to the next level.
“I would just like to say how incredibly proud I am of her. Layla has grown so much as a young woman and as a soccer player in the short time I have been able to coach her,” Hancock said.
“She is going to do great things at Tennessee, on and off the field.”
