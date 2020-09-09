Mills Godwin's McNeel, Midlothian's Shell announce commitments

Wakefield said McNeel’s work ethic and mindset are tailored toward the “Division I lifestyle.” During the pandemic, she’s developed her game and incorporated input from college coaches on how she needs to improve.

“She took it upon herself to get those things done even during the pandemic,” he said.

“And those are the types of players that succeed at the Division I level, the ones that have the initiative and the drive to do things on their own.”

Shell was a first-team all-state and all-region selection in Class 4, Region B during her freshman season in 2019.

Andrew McIntosh, Shell’s coach for Richmond United’s U17 team, described her as a smart defender with a high soccer IQ who reads and anticipates the game well. She’s also strong and physical, yet technically proficient on the ball.

She started most games at center back for the Trojans, until coach Kirsten Hancock saw in Shell an ability to get forward. She finished the season as a defensive midfielder in the region and state tournaments.

Hancock said Shell excels in competitive situations and will fit well with the Volunteers in the rugged SEC. McIntosh said she felt particularly welcome in Knoxville.