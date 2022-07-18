MLB draft: Hanover's Keller selected by Braves in sixth round, plans to go pro

Hanover High's Seth Keller, the 2022 All-Metro baseball player of the year who led the Hawks to a state title, was on Monday afternoon selected in the sixth round of the MLB draft, 185th overall by the Atlanta Braves.

"Going into this, I was really nervous, heart beating out of my chest," Keller said. "The draft is hectic, it's all over the place, you never know where you'll go."

Keller was projected to go in the 3rd-to-6th round range, and declined some offers in the earlier rounds "because the money wasn't there."

For top high school players with plans to play in college (Keller had signed with Old Dominion), the decision of whether or not to turn pro usually comes down to whether teams want to meet a player’s price for a signing bonus.

"The Braves were able to make up a really good number as a pitcher for me to take, and I felt like that was the best opportunity for me," said Keller, a right-handed pitcher/shortstop with a fastball that’s consistently around 93-94 mph and has touched 96.

The 5-10 185-pounder went 6-0 with a 0.58 ERA and struck out 75 hitters, allowing just nine hits and nine walks in 36 innings this season for Hanover. He also had a monster year at the plate, hitting .554 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs, nine doubles, a triple and 14 stolen bases.

Keller, who has grown up a Red Sox fan, said most teams wanted him as a hitter and position player, but Atlanta saw him as a pitcher.

"They [the Braves] won the World Series last year, it's a pretty great franchise," Keller said. "I'm really excited."

When asked what the immediate future holds for him, Keller said he's "thinking professional all the way right now."

"I feel like I have the drive and motivation to really do it, and hopefully I can get up to the major league level one day," he said, adding that he was open to a future as a hitter or pitcher and committed to finding the best opportunity regardless of position.

"I have the confidence I can do it."

Hanover pitcher Levi Huesman and catcher Cannon Peebles are also pro prospects who've went through the draft process with Keller.

Huesman, a left-handed pitcher with a low-to-mid 90s fastball that has reached 96 mph, was not taken in his projected 3rd-to-4th round range. The son of University of Richmond football coach Russ Huesman, he has signed to play college ball at Coastal Carolina.

Hanover coach Tyler Kane said some teams have been talking to Peebles “potentially in the later rounds” of the 20-round draft. He’s signed with N.C. State.

Peebles and Keller Facetimed after the latter was selected.

"He was really proud of me," Keller said. "Him being my battery mate, the catcher that caught me the whole year, he gave me a lot of opportunity."

Keller learned Atlanta had selected him from his father, Allen, after he received the news from Keller's agent.

"I was just in shock, really," said a breathless Keller. "Just kind of lost in my thoughts. A lot of emotion. My mom [Rachel] shed a few tears. Just a great moment."

Of the Hanover community and baseball program, Keller said his local support system has been instrumental in helping him reach this point.

"I would thank everyone that's helped me along the way," Keller said.

"All the coaches, all the friends that have pushed me, that gave me the confidence and the motivation because they knew I could potentially be a good player one day."