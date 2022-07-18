MLB draft: St. Christopher's Biddison selected by LA Dodgers in fourth round out of Virginia Tech

St. Christopher's baseball coach Tony Szymendera remembers 2018 All-Metro player of the year Nick Biddison, who led the Saints to a VISAA title the same year, as a selfless, tireless, stalwart contributor to his program.

"It's so helpful when the best player on your team is the hardest worker and the one with the dirtiest uniform," Szymendera said of Biddison who, on Monday afternoon, was selected 135th overall in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Nick was that guy. At practice, he was going to work hard. He wanted to get better."

Szymendera always knew Biddison, a Glen Allen native who went on to have successful career playing multiple posittions at Virginia Tech, had the potential to be a star player in college and beyond.

"Nick came in and had already accomplished a heck of a lot as a youth player," Szymendera said, adding that Biddison fielded an offer from Virginia his first week of high school.

Biddison moved from shortstop to catcher his senior year to fill a need for the Saints, and even closed games on the mound.

"That pretty much changed the season," Szymendera said of Biddison's willingness to switch positions.

"He did a truly selfless thing in going behind the plate."

It helped that the Saints had a pretty capable replacement at short, another future All-Metro player of the year Griff O'Ferrall (2021), now at UVA. Szymendera has a picture of the two Saints facing off in their respective college uniforms on the wall in his office.

Biddison hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the 2018 state semifinal victory over Collegiate. Szymendera said he and his coaches still talk about the moment, in part because it was one of the more hallowed swings in St. Chris baseball lore, but also because the owner of the house the ball landed on just over the Shepherd Stadium fence initially refused to give the ball back.

The homeowner returned the ball to a coach, who passed it to Nick’s father, who handed it Nick’s grandmother, Grammy.

Szymendera grew up a Philadelphia Phillies fan, but said he'll be an ardent LA Dodgers supporter moving forward.

"In terms of who he is as a person, he's a great leader. He can relate to all kinds of different people and get them on board with what the group is going to do and how they're going to do it," Szymendera said.

"He's not just worried about himself and his stats. He's a team player and leader."

His senior year for the Saints, Biddison hit .473, recorded a .592 on-base percentage and slugged .946. For the Hokies, he played in 153 games at various positions in the outfield and infield, hitting .310 with 105 RBIs.