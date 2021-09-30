Monacan claims another 4B golf title; Powhatan earns second bid to state tourney in playoff; Patrick Henry’s Daniel Ailor takes individual crown

Mechanicsville’s Madison Lehr (73-150) and Meg Lavinder (81-155) won automatic bids to the Girls State Open in Harrisonburg Oct. 25.

Hedgepeth knew his score was going to matter in the final tally. He called it redemption.

“I wanted to help my teammates out and go to states,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it and I hope we win it.”

Powhatan finished second in the state in 2013 after gaining the state berth in a playoff. Indians coach Chris Leach was an assistant then.

“It’s interesting to come full circle now as a head coach reliving the experience,” Leach said. “Conner has showed that potential the entire year all year. He’s still very young. I knew in that sixth spot he’d come in this or come in that but the potential was always there. He demonstrated it today, definitely.”

Monacan had a goal at the beginning of the season “to maintain the championship winning formula,” Thackston said. “And the guys did it. They are tournament tested. Whether they have played in high school events or AJGA or VSGA or College Prep, they are used to the pressure playing in tournaments that matter. They know how to play and they know how to win.”

Ailor attributed his success to familiarity with The Hollows.