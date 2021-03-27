Monacan downs Powhatan 26-14 to stay undefeated

“He’s just a fun kid; he loves playing football, he’s always got a smile on his face, and it was funny, because on the way over here, one of the coaches looked at me and said, ‘Man, 8’s in the zone tonight. I don’t know what it is about him; he just looks different,’” Jim Henderson said of Jefferson. “He was just laser-focused tonight.”

Powhatan coach Mike Henderson said missed opportunities hurt his team against a quality opponent.

“They’re a really good football team. They played well tonight and they executed well...they had a great scheme to slow our running game down. I don’t think they completely stopped us, but they certainly slowed us down more than what some other teams have been doing,” said Powhatan coach Mike Henderson. “We had a couple chances to capitalize, and we didn’t.”

Monacan, seeded No. 2 in Region 4B with a 5-0 record, will wrap up the regular season at James River, while Powhatan, who was seeded No. 5 coming into the game and is now out of the playoffs, will host Midlothian. Both games kick off 7 p.m. on Thursday.