Monacan girls claim third Class 4 swim title in four years

It’s taken just five years for the Monacan girls swimming team to establish itself as the team to beat in Class 4. Now, it could be establishing itself as a dynasty.

The Chiefs brought home the Class 4 title this past weekend at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center in Chesterfield, totaling 316 points and beating out Jamestown (278) and Blacksburg (235). It’s the third state title in four years for Monacan’s girls, with seniors like Rachael Brown and Shannah Dillman playing a part in all three.

“It was a perfect exclamation point on a perfect season,” said coach Brian Singleton.

Singleton couldn’t have asked for a better start to Saturday’s finals: The Chiefs’ 200 medley relay team sprinted to a win in 1:46.04, beating out second-place Sherando by more than four seconds and setting the Class 4 record in the event.

The medley relay team spans every age group. Brown handles the breaststroke, junior Carleigh Dillman gets the butterfly, sophomore Cassie Bauer swims the backstroke and freshman Raegan Canada anchors the group in the freestyle.

The combination of experience and youth, plus the depth awaiting on other parts of the team, is a sign this Monacan team has plenty more to show going forward.

“It is fantastic to have that depth through all classes,” Singleton said. “We had arguably top-three swimmers from every individual event on that relay, and obviously it bodes well for next year.”

Just like she anchored the relay, Canada will likely anchor this Chiefs team for the next three years. She won the 100 free in 51.67, matching the Class 4 record in her first state meet.

The star freshman, who swims year-round for Quest, also finished second in the 200 free behind Grafton’s Kyleigh Tankard, a UNC-bound senior.

“[Canada] has the potential now to do something that very few people have the opportunity to do. She’ll get the chance to defend her state individual title for a couple years now,” Singleton said. “Obviously, she’ll have a target on her. But where she was the hunter before, she’ll become the hunted. But she’s going to rise to the occasion.”

Brown will depart Monacan with three team championships, but it wasn’t always easy for the East Carolina pledge. She didn’t qualify for states in her first year, and she was 16th in the 100 breaststroke in her second year.

She broke through in her final state meet with a victory in the 100 breaststroke for the first individual title of her high school career. Brown won the event by five-hundredths of a second.

“That’s definitely a lesson in perseverance,” Singleton said.

Other champions in the girls meet included Patrick Henry sophomore Amanda Barnard, who won the 200 IM and and 500 freestyle, and Atlee junior Molly Ivie, who won the 100 backstroke.

Western Albemarle, a Class 5 powerhouse that just moved down to Class 4, ran away with the boys title, scoring 409 points. Monacan was fourth in the boys competition with 154 points, and Atlee was fifth (148).