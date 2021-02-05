Monacan girls get revenge against Midlothian, 71-55

“We laugh about this, but Sydney is a soccer player,” Starr said. “A tremendous athlete, but the preseason is really what gets her ready to play. While most of our kids are playing year around with AAU, she doesn’t, because she’s got soccer. What we’ve seen is that she started the season a little bit slow, but in the last three or four games, she’s become the Sydney of old.”

Clayton and Hodges were connecting once again to get penetration in the paint and drove the bulk of the Chiefs’ offense.

Hodges connected 24 points and 5 assists. Clayton had 19 points and 15 rebounds.

The two have been steady figures for Monacan, but with only two remaining for last year’s top seven and limited time to prepare for the season, Starr said he anticipated serious growing pains this year.

One young player to step up has been freshman guard Amirah Washington. While she has the ability to put up points, it’s her sense on defense that earned her a starting spot for the Chiefs.

“During the first game at Midlo, at the end of the game when we were trying to pressure them, she showed me some defense that I didn’t know she had and that’s when she won the starting job,” Starr said.