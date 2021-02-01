 Skip to main content
Monacan girls reclaim top spot in T-D Top 10
Cosby at Monacan girls game

Monacan’s Mackenzie Swayne, left, and Cosby’s Alexis Warren reach for the ball during the first half of the girls basketball game at Monacan High School in Chesterfield, VA., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD

PREP BASKETBALL T-D TOP 10

BOYS Record Prv.

1. L.C. Bird 9-1 1

2. Hopewell 4-0 2

3. Manchester 8-1 4

4. James River 2-2 3

5. Steward 4-2 5

6. Thomas Dale 4-0 6

7. Petersburg 6-1 7

8. Monacan 7-3 8

9. Prince George 2-2 10

10. Hanover 4-2 9

GIRLS Record Prv.

1. Monacan 8-1 2

2. Steward 4-0 3

3. Matoaca 10-0 5

4. Saint Gertrude 10-1 4

5. Cosby 2-1 10

6. Meadowbrook 5-1 8

7. Patrick Henry 7-0 9

8. James River 5-4 6

9. Midlothian 7-3 1

10. L.C. Bird 5-5 --

Records are based on scores reported to The Times-Dispatch and school athletics sites.

