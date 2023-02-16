Douglas Freeman girls tennis, Deep Run golf, Highland Springs football, John Marshall boys basketball, Hanover baseball, New Kent wrestling and Monacan girls swimming -- these are in recent years among the most dominant public high school sports programs in the greater Richmond area.

And this weekend at SwimRVA in the Class 3 and 4 swimming championships, Coach Brian Singleton's Chiefs will look to make it four state titles in five years.

Monacan ran away with the Region 4B title last week, finishing the meet with 520 points, well clear of second-place Hanover (264 points). The Chiefs' boys tallied 292 points, good for second behind Patrick Henry (345 points).

In just its sixth year as a fully-fledged VHSL program, the Monacan girls in their first season finished the state meet just 7 points off first place. The other season they failed to claim statewide supremacy was the pandemic-altered 2020-21 campaign.

"In the first couple years we were fortunate to have a really good team, and they kind of laid the ground work for a successful program," Singleton said when asked what he attributes the run of dominance to.

"Each year, we have freshmen that come in, buy into the program and want to achieve the same kind of goals."

Monacan is sending 16 swimmers, seven boys and nine girls, to the state meet. Among those leading the Chiefs' charge in the pool are siblings Carleigh and Cooper Dillman.

Carleigh, a senior, won the 100 butterfly at the 4B meet with a time of 56.70, and swam the second leg of Monacan's 200 free relay squad, winning that event in 1:41.51 alongside junior Livi Dyer and freshmen Campbell Diggs and Emerson Callis.

Carleigh Dillman also teamed up with junior Cassie Bauer and sophomores Piper Price and Raegan Canada to claim the region crown in the 200 medley relay (1:46.84).

Cooper, a sophomore, placed second in the 200 IM (1:54.51) and helped the Monacan boys win the 200 medley relay (1:39.37) along with senior Ryan Hufford and juniors Brayden Green and John Barrow.

Both Dillmans finished top-three in other individual events and sport GPAs well above 4.0.

"That's a testament to the kind of people they are as student-athletes," Singleton said of the Dillmans.

"They work hard and try to be the best in everything they do. The family raised them right, they're amazing athletes, great students and even better people."

Canada, a sprint freestyler, teamed up with Diggs, Bauer and Callis to win a region title in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:34.51.

That team includes three underclassmen and no seniors, a makeup indicative of a program Singleton said has found sustained success in large part thanks to its ability to continue churning out young talent committed to maintaining the team's high standards.

"We have a lot of really good swimmers. When you talk about Monacan, it's truly a team effort," Singleton said, adding that the girls program had 14 incoming freshmen this year.

"If you look at one and not somebody else, you're going to be missing someone that's coming along and doing something awesome also. When freshmen come in, I like for them to learn what the program's all about, and find their role on the team.

"The strength is in the numbers for this team, there's no doubt about it."

The relays are Monacan's bread butter, particularly this season as the Chiefs girls won every relay at the 4B meet, and the boys finished top-two in all but the 200 free relay.

Individually, Canada won a region crown in the 200 free (1:52.42), Emerson claimed first in the 200 IM (2:01.61) and 100 free (53.31) and Bauer was victorious in the 100 back (57.35) and 100 breast (1:07.22). On the boys side, Hufford took first in the 100 back with a time of 52.48.

An added element to the program this year has been the addition of an inaugural dive team at Monaca. That included three divers, one of which, sophomore Emily Strickland, won the 1-meter dive at the 4B meet with a score of 301.15 to qualify for states.

"We're super excited for her," Singleton said of Strickland. "Our swimmers are just blown away by how talented she is and some of the things she can do on that board."

Finals at SwimRVA begin at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Singleton said Jamestown, Western Albemarle and Blacksburg are among the top challengers to his Chiefs' crown.

Each of the Monacan girls' state titles have been won in their backyard at SwimRVA, which is sure to have its upper seating level filled this weekend in a facility that can get quite loud when it's packed out and, especially, during relays.

"Our kids know that pool really well," Singleton said. "At the end of the day, we all have to swim in the same pool. But we get to sleep in our own beds at night and have a great cheering section up in the stands.

"They've worked really hard all year to get to this point. Now it's time to leave it in the pool and see what happens."

