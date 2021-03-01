Monacan jumps into fifth spot in Times-Dispatch Top 10

T-D Top 10
Record Prev.
1. Highland Springs 1-0 1
2. Benedictine 0-0 3
3. Hopewell 1-0 4
4. Deep Run 1-0 5
5. Monacan 1-0 --
6. St. Christopher’s 0-0 6
7. Life Christian 0-0 7
8. Hermitage 1-0 8
9. Varina 1-1 9
10. Patrick Henry 1-0 10
Tim Pearrell
