Monacan, King George could air it out in 4B championship football game

Monacan High’s defense has been practicing against a potent passing game all season, so it shouldn’t be something foreign in Friday’s Class 4, Region B championship game.

The Chiefs (7-0) take on visiting King George (7-0), another team that likes to throw the ball.

Monacan quarterback Tyler Hensley has thrown for 1,414 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has fast receivers who can go deep in Kyjuan Pettus, Elijah McLeod and Victor Budu. Pettus has 32 catches for 602 yards and eight TDs. McLeod has 29 catches for 470 yards and 4 TDs.

You can’t ignore the running game, either: Keshawn Jefferson has 750 yards and 10 TDs.

King George quarterback Charles Mutter has thrown for 1,647 yards, with 19 TDs and five interceptions. Javon Campbell (6-2, 195) has 45 catches for 778 yards and 11 TDs.

“[Campbell] gets them going,” Monacan coach Jim Henderson said. “He’s fast. He’s electric with the ball in his hands. They’ll put him on jet sweeps to get it to him. They’ll run screens to him. They’ll run him downfield.”