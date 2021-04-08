Monacan, Patrick Henry among four unbeaten teams squaring off in Class 4, Region B football playoffs

For Monacan, Patrick Henry, Louisa and King George, being unbeaten in this truncated football season was the only way to go in the Class 4, Region B playoffs.

All four will take 6-0 records into their semifinal matchups, the only region in the state with all four qualifying teams undefeated.

“Our reward for going undefeated is to play another undefeated team,” chuckled Monacan coach Jim Henderson, whose top-seeded team plays host to No. 4 Patrick Henry on Friday.

Henderson and Patrick Henry coach Ken Wakefield figured it might take an undefeated season to get into the playoffs. The region stretches from the Richmond area to the Fredericksburg and Charlottesville areas, with schools in five districts that usually don’t play a lot crossover games.

With the regular season reduced to six games (down from 10) and fewer playoffs spots (down from eight) because of the pandemic, teams had no room for error.

“We looked at the schedule early on and said well, I think that’s the only route we’re going to have to go to get in the playoffs,” Wakefield said. “We told our kids right away that was what was going to have to happen to get in.”