Monacan, Patrick Henry among four unbeaten teams squaring off in Class 4, Region B football playoffs

For Monacan, Patrick Henry, Louisa and King George, being unbeaten in this truncated football season was the only way to go in the Class 4, Region B playoffs.
All four will take 6-0 records into their semifinal matchups, the only region in the state with all four qualifying teams undefeated.
“Our reward for going undefeated is to play another undefeated team,” chuckled Monacan coach Jim Henderson, whose top-seeded team plays host to No. 4 Patrick Henry on Friday.
Henderson and Patrick Henry coach Ken Wakefield figured it might take an undefeated season to get into the playoffs. The region stretches from the Richmond area to the Fredericksburg and Charlottesville areas, with schools in five districts that usually don’t play a lot crossover games.
With the regular season reduced to six games (down from 10) and fewer playoffs spots (down from eight) because of the pandemic, teams had no room for error.
“We looked at the schedule early on and said well, I think that’s the only route we’re going to have to go to get in the playoffs,” Wakefield said. “We told our kids right away that was what was going to have to happen to get in.”
Playoff matchups may be harder to gauge than usual this season because of the limited schedule and teams not venturing outside their districts, or in the case of Patrick Henry, outside of its county.
Monacan got the top seed because it earned more points by playing mostly higher-level Class 5 and Class 6 teams in the Dominion District.
Patrick Henry, the defending region champ, played only the other three schools in Hanover County. Wakefield said he’s gone back and forth about whether that makes any difference. He’s got a fair amount of players with playoff experience from last season.
“I think some people underestimate the talent that’s in Hanover in those schools,” he said. “We’ve played some good football [teams] … and then you’ve got to beat them twice. Each team makes different strategies, and once you play somebody again three weeks later, that’s not easy to do.
“But on the flip side, it’s [easy] to say well, how good are you, because you’ve only seen three schools. I guess that’s a fair assumption. … I think you’ve got to evaluate the film. A lot of the styles make matchups. We like to think our style is very comparable and adaptable to different teams we might see in the playoffs.”
Patrick Henry likes to play physical. Henderson said the Patriots’ “offensive and defensive line fires out harder than I’ve seen in some years.”
Ends James Valentine and Camden Byrd are key pieces on defense, along with linebacker Nick Sikkar and back Jayden Mines. Sophomore Maddox Radcliffe is the only returning starter on the offensive line. First-year starting quarterback Jordan Allen has thrown for 616 yards (seven touchdowns, three interceptions) and run for 464. He’s also a safety.
“I’m not sure if there’s a kid that’s asked to do more on a football team [than Allen],” Wakefield said.
Monacan is tough to defend with running back Keyshawn Jefferson (128-yard average, 9 TDs) and a passing game featuring quarterback Tyler Hensley (1,182 yards, 13 TDs, 2 interceptions) and receivers Kyjuan Pettus (25 catches, 520 yards, 7 TDs) and Elijah McLeod (24 catches, 400 yards, 2 TDs). Pettus has scored a touchdown in every game.
Monacan’s defense, with linemen Lloyd Williams, Humphrey Quaye and Dre Lockey and linebacker Tyler Bartholomew, has been tough as well.
“Our kids are just having fun,” Henderson said. “Our record may be unblemished, but our games are far from that. We’ve had our fair share of penalties and letdowns and things like that. It’s just been cool to see our kids rise to the occasion and raise their level of play.”
Since Monacan began playing football in 1979, the teams have met once – in the playoffs in 1985. The Chiefs won 26-7.
“I think they’re very talented, but the part that concerns me is the unknown,” Wakefield said. “I’ve never seen them in person. That’s very rare.”
