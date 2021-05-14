Monacan quarterback Tyler Hensley going to UVA Wise

Monacan quarterback Tyler Hensley is headed to Division II UVA Wise, his father said.
Hensley originally committed to NAIA Thomas More in Crestview Hills, Ky.
Hensley completed 62.7% of his passes this past season for 1,566 yards, with 16 TDs and three interceptions.
