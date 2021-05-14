 Skip to main content
Monacan quarterback Tyler Hensley going to UVA Wise
20210418_SPO_MONACAN_AWE10

Monacan QB Tyler Hensley looks for a receiver as the Chiefs play King George during the Class 4, Region B football title game Friday, April 16, 2021.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Monacan quarterback Tyler Hensley is headed to Division II UVA Wise, his father said.

Hensley originally committed to NAIA Thomas More in Crestview Hills, Ky.

Hensley completed 62.7% of his passes this past season for 1,566 yards, with 16 TDs and three interceptions.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

