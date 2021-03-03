Monacan running back Keyshawn Jefferson steps right in

Monacan’s Keyshawn Jefferson was a running back on the JV last season before being elevated to the varsity about halfway through. With senior Josiah Nelson the primary runner, Jefferson mostly played linebacker and defensive end, but Chiefs coach Jim Henderson knew where Jefferson would be this year.

“We saw some great things [as a running back] and knew he was going to be a bell cow,’’ Henderson said.

Jefferson had 122 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns as Monacan used a balanced offense as part of a 27-6 victory over Manchester in the teams’ opener last week.

On a 30-yard touchdown run, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior hopped over a tackler, bounced off two more, spun around another, and dodged one more before breaking free.

Henderson said Jefferson was among a lot of players who had good preseasons.

“I can’t speak enough about our seniors,” said Henderson, whose team plays L.C. Bird on Friday. “Tyler Bartholomew, Tyler Hensley, Kyjuan Pettus, Elijah McLeod, Avery Snyder, those kids just came to play.”