Monacan tied for top spot in Region 4B, Goochland leads way in 3B
Monacan-Manchester football game

Manchester’s Ben Kelly is pursued by Monacan’s Avery Snyder in the first half of the Chiefs’ 27-6 victory in the season-opening game for both teams at Manchester High School. Monacan’s Keyshawn Jefferson rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and receiver Kyjuan Pettus had 124 yards receiving and caught two TD passes from quarterback Tyler Hensley, who threw for 191 yards. Friday night’s game ended too late for an expanded account to make this edition. Look for one at Richmond.com.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

In Class 4, Region B, Monacan (3-0, 26.0) and King George (3-0, 26.0) are tied for the top spot. Patrick Henry (3-0, 24.66) is third, followed by Louisa (3-0, 24.0).

Powhatan (2-1, 21.33) is fifth. Dinwiddie (2-1, 20.33) and Hanover (2-1, 20.33) are tied for eighth.

In Class 6, Region A, Thomas Dale (2-0, 26.0) is third behind Oscar Smith (2-0, 28.0) and Franklin County (3-0, 26.66). Fifth-place Western Branch (2-2) is at 21.25.

In Class 3, Region A, Lafayette (3-0, 24.0), Phoebus (2-0, 23.0), Hopewell (1-0, 20.0) and New Kent (2-1, 19.33) hold the top four spots.

In Class 3, Region B, Goochland (3-0, 25.33) has the top spot.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

