Monacan tied for top spot in Region 4B, Goochland leads way in 3B

In Class 4, Region B, Monacan (3-0, 26.0) and King George (3-0, 26.0) are tied for the top spot. Patrick Henry (3-0, 24.66) is third, followed by Louisa (3-0, 24.0).
Powhatan (2-1, 21.33) is fifth. Dinwiddie (2-1, 20.33) and Hanover (2-1, 20.33) are tied for eighth.
In Class 6, Region A, Thomas Dale (2-0, 26.0) is third behind Oscar Smith (2-0, 28.0) and Franklin County (3-0, 26.66). Fifth-place Western Branch (2-2) is at 21.25.
In Class 3, Region A, Lafayette (3-0, 24.0), Phoebus (2-0, 23.0), Hopewell (1-0, 20.0) and New Kent (2-1, 19.33) hold the top four spots.
In Class 3, Region B, Goochland (3-0, 25.33) has the top spot.
