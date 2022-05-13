Monacan's bats get hot in softball win over Cosby

Monacan High School’s Lilly Harbin hits home runs all the time in practice. She said so. Her coach said so. Her teammates said so.

When asked just how many softballs she’s put over the J. Keith Daniels Field fence, which sits 200 feet away from home plate, Harbin spent a moment mulling and came up with only: “It’s a lot.”

Strangely, though, the first baseman/closer with the compact swing and a talent for line drives hadn’t hit one out in a regular-season game this year.

Until Thursday.

In the fourth inning against Cosby, Harbin blasted a line drive through the rain and over the center field wall — you can probably still hear the echo in the quieter parts of Chesterfield County — to give Monacan a needed cushion and help the Chiefs to a 7-4 win.

“She never fails to smack the ball,” said Monacan senior right fielder Molly Ecroyd, who had an RBI triple Thursday. “I’m not even surprised she hit it over. That’s her first one she’s hit at our field in a game. She hits it over in practice quite often. I was so impressed. I’m so proud of her.”

Harbin, a 5-foot-8 right-handed junior, finished 1-for-4 with two runs. She also earned the save, pitching two innings of scoreless relief. The home run, a two-run shot, came in the bottom of the fourth inning on a first-pitch fastball. It gave Moncan (8-7) a 7-1 lead.

“She goes with the pitch,” Chiefs coach Lynne Gilbert said of Harbin, who bats third for Monacan. “If you throw it outside, it’s going to go in that gap. If you throw it inside, it’s going to go in that gap. If you hang it, it’s going to go over the fence. She just goes with the pitch, and she’s confident enough and she’s got quick hands when she swings. She takes them to the ball. There aren’t too many pitchers that control her. She’s a tough out. She’s just like, ‘OK. Bring it.’”

Harbin said it felt like she “didn’t even swing” and that she didn’t “even hit the ball at all,” which, she added, is what all those home runs in practice felt like, too. She also said she prefers the line drives to anything towering and majestic. The reason is logical.

“It’s actually better that way to hit line drives instead of the super high ones,” Harbin said, “because it gives the outfielders more time to track the ball. I’ve seen outfielders go on top of the fence.”

The Titans rallied in the inning after Harbin’s homer, making that homer more important than it seemed at the time. Cosby scored three runs, two coming on a Taylor Higgins high-flying home run over the right field wall. The third came on an RBI single from Jordan Wise (who went 2-for-4) to make it 7-4.

Cosby also threatened in the top of the sixth, getting runners on first and second after a walk and an error. But Harbin relieved starter Viana McKinley — who was perfect through the first three innings and struck out four — and got out of it.

“Both the pitchers pitched well,” Gilbert said. “We got balls that we could handle [defensively].”

Ellie Talley added two hits and two runs for the Titans, and Cosby's Jessica Purgason had an RBI double in the fourth to make it 5-1. Higgins finished 1-for-3.

Aniella Baldwin had two hits, both infield singles, and two runs for Monacan, which scored four runs in the third. Three of them came on bases-loaded walks and a fourth came on Ecroyd’s triple, an opposite-field shot down the right field line that Ecroyd used her speed to turn into a three-bagger.

“I think I just waited on it a little bit,” Ecroyd said. “Really just let it come to me — which I’ve been working on — and just hit it.”

Ecroyd went 1-for-3, and McKinley added a double, a run and an RBI. Ashlyn Moore also had an RBI single for the Chiefs.

Cosby 000 130 0 — 4 5 1

Monacan 014 200x — 7 7 2