Monacan's Jordan Hodges is the 2021 All-Metro girls basketball player of the year

Monacan girls basketball coach Larry Starr sometimes has to beg his leading scorer to shoot the ball.
That's because the 2021 All-Metro girls basketball player of the year Jordan Hodges, a senior guard and captain for the Chiefs, is a self-described "heads \-up point guard."
"I'm always looking for my teammates," said Hodges, a pass-first floor general who is committed to play her college ball at Liberty.
Hodges was the Region B player of the year and a first team all-state selection her freshman, sophomore and junior years. She averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 steals while committing just 2.3 turnovers per game this season, and finished her Monacan career with 1,501 points.
Starr and Hodges both said the latter has had to learn when to be more assertive and take games over. An inherently selfless player, Hodges' first instinct is to set up her teammates. The coach and captain have developed a close bond over the years.
"He's more than a coach to me, he's a mentor," Hodges said of Starr. "Our relationship over the years has grown stronger. Even though I'm leaving, it's still going to be there because he's just that type of person. He's not just a coach, he's a friend as well."
Hodges' relationship with Starr is representative of the bond shared within the entire Monacan basketball family. Hodges said that when you're an underclassman in a program accustomed to competing for state titles and producing top-tier talent, there's some initial pressure.
"But after a while, you grow into that culture," Hodges said. "I don't think there's much pressure after you get into the program and get to know the girls on the team. The pressure is lifted off your shoulders."
Hodges is stays in contact with many former Chiefs players, some she played with and others that came before her. It's that culture of "family, love and respect" that helped her step into a leadership role when she became a captain just her sophomore year.
"Even when you've left and play on another team, you're still family," Hodges said. "Through your high school career, you grow with them, and that's a different type of love there."
That same type of love is what Hodges sees in the college program she's joining. Monacan has gone to summer camps in Lynchburg in the past, that's where Hodges first saw the Liberty campus. Flames coaches came to all her AAU games when she was still deciding where she wanted to go, and have shown unwavering support throughout the process.
"I think they were the perfect fit because, even before going to the school, they felt like family," Hodges said of the Liberty staff.
Hodges' profile image on Twitter (@baaby_jayy) is a Black Lives Matter fist. It has been since protests began across the country this past summer in response to the police killing of George Floyd. Seeing professional athletes, such as LeBron James and myriad WNBA players, speak out against racism and injustice has motivated Hodges to be an activist and use her platform to do the same.
"I had that up there to show that's who I am, that's what makes me me. I am Black, I am in America, and I am of course an ally and I feel it's very important that I make that known," Hodges said.
"It's important in this world because we need change. And there's not going to be any change if nobody is saying anything."
Hodges first started playing basketball in third grade. She played up an age group early on, something she said accelerated her maturation process on the court. She tried other sports like soccer and softball.
"But they're all just not basketball," she said. "Basketball was just, I fell in love with it."
Hodges credits much of her development to a strong support system that includes her coaches at Cross-Over Hoops, and longtime trainer Avery Terry at Foundation Academy Sports. Both her parents played a bit in high school, but neither at the level Hodges has risen to. Her early love for basketball was totally self-driven. In those days, you'd find Hodges playing most weekends at U-Turn Sports Performance Academy.
Monacan went 11-2 this year, losing to eventual state champion Louisa in the Class 4, Region B final. Hodges wanted to go out on top, but was at the same time grateful her Chiefs were able to play that many games with many other teams sidelined because of the pandemic.
"I just feel bad for the other girls who didn't get to play their senior years," Hodges said. "Even though we lost, I'm so grateful that I got to play a senior year. ... I just really loved my time at Monacan."
