Monacan's Jordan Hodges is the 2021 All-Metro girls basketball player of the year

"But after a while, you grow into that culture," Hodges said. "I don't think there's much pressure after you get into the program and get to know the girls on the team. The pressure is lifted off your shoulders."

Hodges is stays in contact with many former Chiefs players, some she played with and others that came before her. It's that culture of "family, love and respect" that helped her step into a leadership role when she became a captain just her sophomore year.

"Even when you've left and play on another team, you're still family," Hodges said. "Through your high school career, you grow with them, and that's a different type of love there."

That same type of love is what Hodges sees in the college program she's joining. Monacan has gone to summer camps in Lynchburg in the past, that's where Hodges first saw the Liberty campus. Flames coaches came to all her AAU games when she was still deciding where she wanted to go, and have shown unwavering support throughout the process.

"I think they were the perfect fit because, even before going to the school, they felt like family," Hodges said of the Liberty staff.