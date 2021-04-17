Monacan's season ends as King George wins Class 4, Region B title game

Monacan entered Friday's Class 4, Region B title game with a spotless record, but it took just one hard-fought defeat for its season to come to an end.
Running back Keshawn Jefferson kept Monacan in the title hunt with three rushing touchdowns, but the Chiefs eventually bowed to visiting King George 28-21, continuing a deep playoff run for a team that hadn't won in the playoffs since 2012.
Lake Taylor will host King George in the Class 4 state semifinals next Saturday. A condensed season means that, as the runner-up, Monacan’s run is over.
The Chiefs (7-1) were unable to gain any traction through the air, and while Jefferson kept the score even through the first half, the Foxes (8-0) found their way to the end zone last.
“We had our running game on, and looking back I maybe should have stuck with it more,” said Monacan head coach Jim Henderson. “But [King George] made some good adjustments, and tonight just went to them.”
Each team’s rosters boasted quarterbacks that can throw the ball — Monacan’s Tyler Hensley and King George’s Charles Mutter III both averaged more than 200 passing yards during the regular season.
Their totals weren’t too far off from each other Friday night, either. Hensley went 14 for 25 and 180 yards, while Mutter inched ahead at 17 for 29 and 191 yards.
But the Foxes' defense shut down the long passes that had previously powered the Chiefs’ offense, including the flurry of distance shots that boosted them ahead in the semifinal game against Patrick Henry, and only closed in tighter as the game went on.
Monacan made a dent in the first drive of the evening. A long snap from Hensley set Jefferson up for a short run to score.
Mutter directed a quick response for King George, then repeated the feat when the Chiefs fumbled the ball on their 34-yard line, giving the Foxes a 14-7 lead.
The lead switched again by the end of the quarter, with Jefferson stepping into the pocket to nickel and dime his way into the end zone for his third TD of the night.
With the night's addition of 78 rushing yards, Jefferson, a junior, finished the season with 828 yards and 13 scores.
“Keshawn has been on all season. He’s been growing as a man and as a player, and it’s exciting seeing where he’s going to go from here,” Henderson said.
A strong kickoff return spurred another speedy drive snuck toward the end of the first half, and Mutter tied the game once again.
King George slowed things down with its next possession to start the third quarter, draining nearly six minutes into what would be its winning score, 28-21.
The Chiefs put up a fight, including an interception by Tyler Bartholomew that broke up the Foxes’ most ambitious play in the final quarter, but they were unable to regain its momentum from the first half.
Henderson said that while he wasn’t ready for his team’s season to end, he was proud of what his team accomplished.
“Especially with everything going on, there was so much we had to ask from them, again and again, and this team did it all,” Henderson said. “… Tonight just wasn’t our night.”
King George 14 7 7 0 — 28
Monacan 14 7 0 0 — 21
MON — Jefferson 1 run (Walls kick)
KG — Campbell 23 run (Dale kick)
KG — Cox 15 pass from Mutter (Dale kick)
MON — Jefferson 8 run (Walls kick)
MON — Jefferson 4 run (Walls kick)
KG — Mutter 2 run (Dale kick)
KG — Mutter 1 run (Dale kick)
Rushing: MON — Keshawn Jefferson 18-78, Lee Wells 4-26, Kyjuan Pettus 1-5, Elijah McLeod 1-2; KG — Javon Campbell 2-29, Charles Mutter 17-18, Zach Ferguson 2-9, Mauricio Blanco 6-2
Passing: MON — Tyler Hensley 14-25-180; KG — Charles Mutter 17-29-191-1-1
Receiving: MON — Victor Budu 2-69, Kyjuan Pettus 5-63, Elijah McLeod 3-19, J.J. Allen 2-19, Ghalil Wells 1-6, Keshawn Jefferson; 1-4 KG — Kyle Reviello 5-64, Chris Cox 5-5, Javon Campbell 4-31, Mauricio Blanco 1-21, Zach Ferguson 1-12, Chantz Wiggins 1-13