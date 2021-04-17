Monacan's season ends as King George wins Class 4, Region B title game

But the Foxes' defense shut down the long passes that had previously powered the Chiefs’ offense, including the flurry of distance shots that boosted them ahead in the semifinal game against Patrick Henry, and only closed in tighter as the game went on.

Monacan made a dent in the first drive of the evening. A long snap from Hensley set Jefferson up for a short run to score.

Mutter directed a quick response for King George, then repeated the feat when the Chiefs fumbled the ball on their 34-yard line, giving the Foxes a 14-7 lead.

The lead switched again by the end of the quarter, with Jefferson stepping into the pocket to nickel and dime his way into the end zone for his third TD of the night.

With the night's addition of 78 rushing yards, Jefferson, a junior, finished the season with 828 yards and 13 scores.

“Keshawn has been on all season. He’s been growing as a man and as a player, and it’s exciting seeing where he’s going to go from here,” Henderson said.

A strong kickoff return spurred another speedy drive snuck toward the end of the first half, and Mutter tied the game once again.